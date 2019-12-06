The Baraboo prep girls basketball team had nothing going offensively Friday night.
The Thunderbirds scored just three first-half points and went on to suffer a 67-16 loss to unbeaten DeForest in the Badger North Conference opener at Baraboo High School.
The game was never in doubt, as DeForest (4-0, 1-0 Badger North) was comfortable on both ends of the floor. The Norskies continually turned a trapping defense into points, opening up a 27-0 lead when Grace Roth hit a midrange jumper with about five minutes remaining in the first half.
Baraboo (0-4, 0-1) finally got on the board after 13-plus scoreless minutes, with Autumn Klemm making a free throw to make it 27-1 with 4:34 to play in the half.
The Norskies rattled off another 15-0 run, including a stretch that saw Jaelyn Derlein hit a corner 3-pointer before Roth made a layup and a 3-pointer.
Baraboo senior Carly Moon ended the run, getting to the middle of the lane and making a jumper. Baraboo's first made field goal of the night cut the deficit to 42-3 with 1:13 to play in the first half.
The Norskies hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to take a 45-3 lead into the locker room, then cruised through the second half to start the Badger North season with momentum.
Baraboo's scoring average dropped to 21.3 points per game this season.
It won't get any easier for the T-Birds, who will visit three-time defending WIAA Division 2 state champion Beaver Dam on Tuesday.
