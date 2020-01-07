PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: First-half drought costs Baraboo at Mount Horeb

Four days removed from their highest-scoring game of the season, the Baraboo High School girls basketball team ran into another offensive drought on Tuesday.

The Thunderbirds scored just seven first-half points en route to a 54-31 Badger North Conference loss at Mount Horeb.

Baraboo (0-10, 0-6 Badger North) rallied from the slow start with a 24-point second half, but couldn't overcome a 26-7 halftime deficit.

The Vikings (7-4, 2-4), who have three wins in their last four games, continued to play stifling defense in their victories. They are allowing just 39.3 points per game in their seven wins, including 27.3 in their last three.

Junior Julia Magnuson made three of Mount Horeb's six 3-pointers on the way to scoring a game-high 17 points.

Three T-Birds finished in the scoring column. Senior guard Carly Moon led the way with 12 points, while Taylor Pfaff scored eight of her 10 points in the second half, and Autumn Klemm chipped in nine points.

The teams will meet again when Baraboo hosts Mount Horeb on Feb. 13.

Baraboo, which was coming off scoring a season-high 47 points in Friday's 48-47 overtime loss to Portage, will host Waunakee on Friday.

Follow Brock Fritz on Twitter @BrockFritz.

