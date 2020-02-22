PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Klemm's last-second putback lifts Baraboo past Lodi, 35-34

Senior Night is special occasion in high school athletics.
The Baraboo girls basketball team had a Senior Night to remember Friday, gutting out a 35-34 win over Lodi in a non-conference game at Baraboo High School. Freshman Taylor Pfaff scored a game-high 17 points and senior Autumn Klemm had the game-winning put back with five seconds left in regulation to lift the Thunderbirds to the one-point win over the Blue Devils, who played their JV squad after playing Capitol North Conference champion Lake Mills on Thursday.
“It’s a good end to our home schedule. I’m happy for our seniors and the kids in general,” Baraboo coach Mike Behl said.
Things looked bleak for the T-Birds (3-19 overall) late after the Blue Devils seized the lead late. Baraboo took a nine-point lead into halftime but Lodi slowly chipped away and took a 34-33 lead with 21 seconds left on a short jumper by sophomore Rylee Schneider.
With plenty of time to work with, Baraboo brought the ball back up court and ultimately Pfaff made her drive to the basket with 10 seconds left. After being met by a group of Lodi defenders at the free throw line, the 5-foot-7 guard put up a shot.
The off-balance runner clanged off the rim, but fell right to a wide-open Klemm underneath the basket. She did the rest, laying it up and in with five seconds remaining for a 35-34 lead. With one final chance, Lodi let one final heave go at the buzzer but it was well off the mark.
“That was a huge rebound and putback,” Behl said of Klemm’s game-winner. “She knew Taylor was going to take the last shot, but she got herself in position early and she was in the right place at the right time. That’s what she said in the locker room and I knew it was going to go in for her.”
The T-Birds took some time to get going, scoring just three free throws in the first eight-plus minutes of the game to fall behind 7-3. A Pfaff layup at 9:45 got the T-Birds off the schneid and she eventually gave Baraboo its first lead of the game at 10-9 after a pair of free throws with 5:03 left.
The free throws were part of an 11-1 run for the T-Birds to close the half for a 19-10 halftime lead. Baraboo’s offense was hindered by the young Blue Devils’ height throughout the night.
“That’s something we’ve faced all year long because we don’t have a whole lot of length, so we basically play out on the perimeter,” Behl said. “We need to create our offense by going to the rim, and at least getting their length moving so we can get around them or kick out.
“That was our objective and at times we got it, but height is height and if you don’t have, you need to find ways to exploit it.”
Despite its nine-point lead, Baraboo struggled to build off it in the second half as the Blue Devils slowly battled back. Lodi opened the half on an 14-4 run, capped off by consecutive three-point plays by freshman Abby Haas and Schneider for a 24-23 lead with 6:45 to go.
Lodi had the chance to hurt the T-Birds even more after Pfaff went to the bench twice following her third and fourth personal fouls, but Baraboo’s defense knuckled down.
“I thought we pulled together defensively; they stayed on the same page. We switched defenses a couple of times and they were able to communicate that,” Behl said. “I felt that kept Lodi off track a bit, at least it caused a bit of confusion, and late in the game we rebounded well.”
Baraboo reclaimed the lead at 31-26 with 3:19 left behind an 8-2 spurt, including five points by senior Carly Moon. The Blue Devils answered however, and the teams traded the lead four times in the final two minutes before the T-Birds ultimately prevailed.
Schneider led Lodi with 12 points, while Moon added eight points and Klemm chipped in four for the T-Birds. While it’s just the team’s third win this season, Behl was proud to send his five seniors out with a win and is hopeful the momentum can carry over into the playoffs.
“This is a great senior group. They work hard and have stuck with it from fourth grade on when a lot of their classmates fell off,” he said. “They always have a positive attitude and are good leaders; they’re helping our younger group out, which is going to pay off for us in the future.
“It’s always good to get a win; you get some confidence and maybe it will pay off Tuesday against a good Mt. Horeb team.”
BARABOO 35, LODI JV 34
Lodi JV;10;24;—;34
Baraboo;19;16;—;35
LODI JV (fg ft-fta pts) — Jelinek 1 1-1 3, Teiren 0 3-4 3, Haas 3 1-1 8, Wallace 3 1-3 8, Schneider 4 2-5 12. Totals 11 8-14 34.
BARABOO — Klemm 1 2-4 4, Moon 3 1-2 8, Shanks 0 1-2 1, Pfaff 6 4-7 17, Oettinger 0 2-2 2, Ross 1 1-2 3. Totals 11 11-19 35.
3-point goals: L 4 (Schneider 2, Haas 1, Wallace 1), B 2 (Moon 1, Pfaff 1). Total fouls: L 15, B 18.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.