PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Klemm's last-second putback lifts Baraboo past Lodi, 35-34

“That was a huge rebound and putback,” Behl said of Klemm’s game-winner. “She knew Taylor was going to take the last shot, but she got herself in position early and she was in the right place at the right time. That’s what she said in the locker room and I knew it was going to go in for her.”

The T-Birds took some time to get going, scoring just three free throws in the first eight-plus minutes of the game to fall behind 7-3. A Pfaff layup at 9:45 got the T-Birds off the schneid and she eventually gave Baraboo its first lead of the game at 10-9 after a pair of free throws with 5:03 left.

The free throws were part of an 11-1 run for the T-Birds to close the half for a 19-10 halftime lead. Baraboo’s offense was hindered by the young Blue Devils’ height throughout the night.

“That’s something we’ve faced all year long because we don’t have a whole lot of length, so we basically play out on the perimeter,” Behl said. “We need to create our offense by going to the rim, and at least getting their length moving so we can get around them or kick out.

“That was our objective and at times we got it, but height is height and if you don’t have, you need to find ways to exploit it.”

