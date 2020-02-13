PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Mount Horeb pulls away from Baraboo late

The teams were tied at 30 after Baraboo senior Autumn Klemm made two free throws with 10 minutes, 47 seconds remaining. The Vikings took over from there, closing the game with a 19-10 run to win their second straight game following a six-game losing streak.

The T-Birds notched their first Badger North win of the year with a 42-38 victory at Portage on Feb. 7. They came out strong again Thursday, as Taylor Pfaff and Carly Moon hit back-to-back 3-pointers from the left wing to tie the game at 13 with 9:20 to play in the first half.

The Vikings rebounded with a 5-0 run that included a Kenzie Coulthard 3-pointer off of a Baraboo turnover. The T-Birds went into halftime with momentum, however, as Pfaff made a step-back 3-pointer with 1:43 remaining to pull Baraboo within 20-17 going into the locker room.

The momentum carried into the second half, as the T-Birds went on a 5-0 run to open up a 22-20 lead. The game stayed within one possession until Mount Horeb took over down the stretch.

Pfaff, a freshman guard, finished with nearly half of Baraboo’s points, scoring 12 of her game-high 19 points in the second half. Klemm added nine points, while Moon had eight, and Jillian Shanks and Cece Oettinger had two apiece.