PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Portage holds off Baraboo in overtime thriller

The teams were tied at 44 at the end of regulation. Emma Kreuziger gave Portage (2-10, 1-4) the lead for good with 2 minutes, 33 seconds to play in overtime, grabbing an offensive rebound and putting it back to give the Warriors a 47-45 lead. The teams traded turnovers and missed free throws until Kreuziger blocked a 3-point attempt that would have given Baraboo the lead with about 30 seconds remaining.

Makenna Bisch added a free throw with 18.7 seconds remaining, then Klemm got to the rim for a layup that pulled Baraboo within 48-47 with about six seconds remaining. The Warriors inbounded the ball and ran out the clock to win their second straight game.

“I think the turnover battle ended up on our side when we needed it to. And we changed some matchups and got some stops at really key times,” Howe said of what made the difference for her team, which was coming off a 76-30 win over Living Word Lutheran on Dec. 28. “We’re on a run right now... this feels good. The girls enjoy that, so how can we continue it?”

Baraboo also took big steps forward Friday night, hitting the 40-point mark for the first time this season and finding several players who wanted the ball in their hands with the game on the line.

