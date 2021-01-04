PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Reedsburg brings energy in road win over Baraboo

Whether drawing a charge in the opening minutes or hitting a 3-pointer down the stretch of a lopsided second half, the Reedsburg girls basketball team's enthusiastic bench punctuated all of Monday night's big plays.
In just their second game in the last 25 days, the unbeaten Beavers were invested throughout a 65-42 road win over neighboring Badger North Conference rival Baraboo.
"It's a compliment to all the girls we have on the team," Reedsburg head coach Mark Simon said of the enthusiasm the Beavers have brought to mostly-empty gyms this winter. "They take great pride in providing energy and creating their own atmosphere. They kind of do that wherever they go, so it's fun to be a part of that. It's contagious."
Reedsburg (5-0) brought that contagious energy from the opening tip. However, it took some time to show up on the scoreboard against a Baraboo (1-8) team that went right at the Beavers' trapping defense early on.
Baraboo senior guard Maya White Eagle, who scored 11 of her team-high 16 points in the first half, was aggressive early on. With Reedsburg sending extra defenders at her and sophomore guard Taylor Pfaff, White Eagle got to the basket for six quick points that kept Baraboo within 10-9 eight minutes into the game.
"We wanted to get the tempo going," Simon said of how the Beavers defended Baraboo's high-scoring backcourt. "We didn't want long possessions out of Baraboo. If we get it out of Pfaff and White Eagle's hands, we like our chances a little more. Force them to give it up, have somebody else make a play, get the tempo and get them playing fast, get them out of their comfort zone, that was really our goal defensively."
While White Eagle carried the T-Birds early, she was also called for three offensive fouls. Still, Baraboo weathered the storm early, playing White Eagle through the foul trouble and pulling within 22-15 with 5:30 remaining after she went coast-to-coast for back-to-back layups.
Reedsburg countered emphatically, turning the tide with a long possession that included two offensive rebounds and ended with a Mahra Wieman 3-pointer that gave the Beavers a 25-15 lead going into a timeout with 5:03 remaining.
The Beavers' ball movement started to shine, as Macie Wieman assisted Mahra Wieman for a jumper, and Trenna Cherney hit a corner 3-pointer to give Reedsburg a 30-16 lead going into halftime.
"We have a team that can shoot it, so whether it's a pressing team, a zone team, I think when you have experience like we do, that goes a long way toward just being ready for anything an opponent might throw at you," Simon said of the Beavers' balanced offensive and ability to share the ball. "We knew Baraboo would throw a lot of defenses, a lot of zones, at us. It's a matter of getting good ball movement and ball fakes, being really fundamental and also cutting off the ball. Overall, I don't think we had the most efficient night, but we had moments where we played some good basketball."
The Beavers quickly put the game to bed in the second half, as the Cherneys opened the stanza trading off plays to help Reedsburg start the half with a 15-1 run until Jadynn Gruner ended Baraboo's 10-plus minute field-goal drought to cut the deficit to 45-19 with 12:07 to go.
The Beavers, who entered the day winning by an average margin of 35.0 points per game, continued to pour it on from there, as six different players combined for 14 3-pointers.
"It took awhile to hit some shots from the perimeter, I thought we got some good looks there," Simon said. "I'll have to look at the stats, but in my 15 years of coaching, I don't know if we've shot as many 3s as we did tonight ... We were able to make a lot of them, we shot a lot of them.
"We were able to move the ball pretty well and eventually pull away making a few shots there midway through the first half and the second half as well."
Mahra Wieman made five of the 14 3-pointers to finish with 17 points, while Trenna Cherney also scored 17 and Sydney Cherney added 15. On a team that returned five starters, including first-team all-conference players Mahra Wieman and Trenna Cherney from last season, freshman Sydney Cherney has made her mark quickly.
"She's a complete player for such a young player," Simon said of Sydney, a 5-foot-8 guard. "it's pretty impressive to see a player at that level just provide so many different things. And she can play with a lot of confidence knowing there's a lot of experience around her. With her older sister on the team, she's been around a lot of these players, so the transition of having her play on a team that was returning a lot of experience. I think she's been able to have confidence coming in and utilizing her strengths. She's been really good each game for us."
White Eagle's 16 points were backed up by 15 from Pfaff and seven from Jadynn Gruner.
With the holidays over, Monday night kicked off the season's busy stretch. Baraboo will look to end its eight-game losing streak at home Tuesday against Madison Edgewood, while the Beavers will host Portage on Tuesday.
"We've got a long way to go," Simon said. "Time will tell. No one's really played three games a week for five straight weeks, and that's what our schedule looks like from here out. We're going to be playing a lot of games. I looked through the schedule today and we have 15 games and 12 practices left, so we're going to learn a lot in games. Hopefully we can grow from each game and keep getting better."