PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Reedsburg brings energy in road win over Baraboo

Whether drawing a charge in the opening minutes or hitting a 3-pointer down the stretch of a lopsided second half, the Reedsburg girls basketball team's enthusiastic bench punctuated all of Monday night's big plays.

In just their second game in the last 25 days, the unbeaten Beavers were invested throughout a 65-42 road win over neighboring Badger North Conference rival Baraboo.

"It's a compliment to all the girls we have on the team," Reedsburg head coach Mark Simon said of the enthusiasm the Beavers have brought to mostly-empty gyms this winter. "They take great pride in providing energy and creating their own atmosphere. They kind of do that wherever they go, so it's fun to be a part of that. It's contagious."

Reedsburg (5-0) brought that contagious energy from the opening tip. However, it took some time to show up on the scoreboard against a Baraboo (1-8) team that went right at the Beavers' trapping defense early on.

Baraboo senior guard Maya White Eagle, who scored 11 of her team-high 16 points in the first half, was aggressive early on. With Reedsburg sending extra defenders at her and sophomore guard Taylor Pfaff, White Eagle got to the basket for six quick points that kept Baraboo within 10-9 eight minutes into the game.