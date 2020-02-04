PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Reedsburg picks up pace to pull away from Baraboo

"It was our normal schemes. We just kept an eye on what they wanted to do against the zone the first time we played them. We keyed on those areas they were looking to get the basketball — in the high post and to cutters.

"I thought we gave them some tough looks early on. It loosened up a little as the game progressed, especially as we struggled to take care of the basketball."

Reedsburg adjusted by picking up the pace, starting when Trenna Cherney ended the run with a three-point play with 8:04 remaining. The 18-2 run to close the first half started when Cherney turned a steal and a give-and-go with Macie Wieman into a layup, then Mahra Wieman hit a 3-pointer.

"We just got the tempo going a little bit," Simon said. "We don't really run a whole lot of the scrambling type of defenses, but I thought we had to get the pace going a little bit and shorten the possessions a little bit. ... Once we were able to do that, we were able to get in the open floor and put some points on the board."

The Beavers closed the half by turning a trapping defense into a Macie Wieman steal and Mahra Wieman layup that gave Reedsburg a 27-11 lead going into the locker room.

Reedsburg didn't slow down in the second half, opening up a 64-19 lead and going on to easily sweep the season series.