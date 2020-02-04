PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Reedsburg picks up pace to pull away from Baraboo

The Reedsburg prep girls basketball team was taken out of its comfort zone Tuesday night.
It didn't look that way, as the Beavers seamlessly picked up the pace after a slow start, turning a 9-9 tie into a 66-25 Badger North Conference win at Baraboo.
"Depending on your matchups, you have to be willing to do things a little bit different," Reedsburg coach Mark Simon said. "Just getting them out of their rhythm... that's what the goal was. And then we were able to make more shots in the second half. Took a while to get going, but once we got rolling, things were good."
The host Thunderbirds (1-17, 0-11 Badger North), who had suffered a 67-30 loss at Reedsburg in December, slowed it down early Tuesday. The T-Birds' zone defense forced tough shots, and they were able to end possessions with defensive rebounds.
But Baraboo couldn't convert offensively and Grace Benish provided the early scoring punch for Reedsburg (13-5, 7-4), hitting a pair of 3-pointers to give the Beavers a 9-4 lead with 11:40 to play in the half.
Baraboo's Taylor Pfaff answered with a layup before Carly Moon hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key to tie the game at 9.
"We played well, especially defensively," Baraboo coach Michael Behl said of the first 10 minutes. "I was really proud of how our kids came out and competed.
"It was our normal schemes. We just kept an eye on what they wanted to do against the zone the first time we played them. We keyed on those areas they were looking to get the basketball — in the high post and to cutters.
"I thought we gave them some tough looks early on. It loosened up a little as the game progressed, especially as we struggled to take care of the basketball."
Reedsburg adjusted by picking up the pace, starting when Trenna Cherney ended the run with a three-point play with 8:04 remaining. The 18-2 run to close the first half started when Cherney turned a steal and a give-and-go with Macie Wieman into a layup, then Mahra Wieman hit a 3-pointer.
"We just got the tempo going a little bit," Simon said. "We don't really run a whole lot of the scrambling type of defenses, but I thought we had to get the pace going a little bit and shorten the possessions a little bit. ... Once we were able to do that, we were able to get in the open floor and put some points on the board."
The Beavers closed the half by turning a trapping defense into a Macie Wieman steal and Mahra Wieman layup that gave Reedsburg a 27-11 lead going into the locker room.
Reedsburg didn't slow down in the second half, opening up a 64-19 lead and going on to easily sweep the season series.
"They came out in man-to-man (defense), and we were getting some good looks against them. We ran our stuff well and were patient," Behl said. "Then they came out and pressured in the half court. ... We started getting rushed, turned it over a couple times and things happened for us that kind of snowballed and led to their run."
Cherney finished with a game-high 21 points, making seven field goals and 7 of 10 free-throw attempts.
"I thought Trenna provided us with some good defense, flying around making some plays," Simon said.
Mahra Wieman and Benish each made three 3-pointers on the way to scoring 17 and 11 points, respectively.
Pfaff made 7 of 8 free throws to pace Baraboo with 12 points. Autumn Klemm added six points, while Moon had three, and Jillian Shanks and Cece Oettinger had two apiece.
Both teams will look to avenge losses on Friday.
The Beavers, who have won five of their last six games, will host Waunakee (15-5, 7-4) in a matchup of teams tied for third in the Badger North. Reedsburg suffered a 59-57 loss at Waunakee on Jan. 3.
"You really want to be sharp in what you're doing, mainly on the defensive end," Simon said of what the Beavers are looking to get out of the final two weeks of the regular season. "Friday night we play Waunakee, so we've got to get locked in and get ready to guard in the half court."
The T-Birds suffered a 48-47 overtime loss to Portage on Jan. 3. They'll look to turn the tables when they visit Portage (2-17, 1-10) on Friday.
"We had a bunch of opportunities to win and had some injuries down the stretch, so it'll be fun to go back there and see if we can get a little revenge," Behl said.
Follow Brock Fritz on Twitter @BrockFritz.