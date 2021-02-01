PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Reedsburg seeded atop WIAA Division 2 regional

The Reedsburg prep girls basketball team is set up for a run.

The Beavers (13-1) are seeded first in the WIAA Division 2 postseason and will receive a first-round bye before hosting No. 4 Baraboo (3-15) or No. 5 Portage (1-15) in a Feb. 12 regional semifinal.

Baraboo and Portage are the only members of the regional that will play Feb. 9. They've already met three times this season, with Baraboo notching a 62-52 home win Dec. 1, Portage claiming a 42-34 home win Dec. 19, and Baraboo picking up a 60-41 road win Jan. 14.

The winner of the regional quarterfinal will go up against a Reedsburg team that has had their number thus far. Reedsburg claimed a 65-42 win at Baraboo on Jan. 4, while the teams will meet again in Friday's regular-season finale. Portage has already gone up against Reedsburg twice, with the Beavers claiming a pair of 89-32 wins.

The Beavers carry a seven-game winning streak into Tuesday's game at Fort Atkinson. Their lone loss of the year was a 63-60 defeat at Beaver Dam, the three-time reigning WIAA Division 2 state champions who have bumped up to Division 1 this year, on Jan. 8.

No. 2 Waupun (15-3) and No. 3 Wisconsin Dells (8-1) round out Reedsburg's regional.