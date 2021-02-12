PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Reedsburg tops Baraboo to advance to regional final

The top-seeded Reedsburg girls basketball team was in complete control Friday night, jumping out to a 41-10 halftime lead and rolling to a 67-36 home win over No. 4 Baraboo in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal.

The Beavers (16-1), who won their 10th straight game, got a game-high 17 points from junior Mahra Wieman. Trenna Cherney and Sydney Cherney added 14 and 11 points, respectively, for a Reedsburg team that's ranked third in Division 2.

Sophomore Taylor Pfaff paced Baraboo (4-18) with 13 points, while senior Maya White Eagle added eight.

Reedsburg improved to 3-0 against Baraboo this season, also claiming a 65-42 road win on Jan. 4 and a 76-35 home win on Feb. 5.

The Beavers will host No. 2 Waupun (18-3), which is coming off a 69-25 win over No. 3 Wisconsin Dells (9-2), in Saturday's regional final.

The 2019-20 Beavers reached the regional finals before dropping a 57-43 game at No. 2 Oregon, which eventually won the sectional title.