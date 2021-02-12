PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Sauk Prairie can't slow McFarland in regional-semifinal loss

It was Sauk Prairie's last lead of the night, as Mallegni went on a stretch in which she hit two quick 3-pointers and got out for a fastbreak layup to give Monona Grove a 29-20 lead and force a Sauk Prairie timeout with 7 minutes, 4 seconds remaining.

"She's played a ton of basketball, clearly, so she thinks the game at an advance pace," Andres said of Mallegni, noting that the 5-foot-11 freshman is a Division I college level player. "She knows when to back cut, knows when to curl, knows when to pass, knows when to shoot, and shoots it at a really high rate.

"We knew she'd be tough and she was tonight."

After going into halftime with an eight-point deficit, Sauk Prairie was in striking distance the rest of the night. Kassia Marquardt opened the second half with a 3-pointer, while Olivia Breunig got to the rim for a layup that quickly pulled the Eagles within 42-38.

Naomi Breunig went off for 18 second-half points, including making three of her five 3-pointers, but the Eagles couldn't get enough stops on the other end. After McFarland built up a 60-49 lead on an Ava Dean layup, Naomi Breunig kept battling.

The Winona State recruit scored 13 of her game-high 30 points in the final four minutes, doing all she could in her final high school game.