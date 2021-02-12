PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Sauk Prairie can't slow McFarland in regional-semifinal loss

The Sauk Prairie girls basketball team went into Friday night looking to slow the game down.
Third-seeded McFarland didn't let that happen, winning a free-flowing game to hand No. 2 Sauk Prairie a 72-67 home loss in a high-scoring WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal in Prairie du Sac.
"We knew how good they were — that they could shoot the ball and if the game was free and open, it would favor them," Sauk Prairie head coach Aaron Andres said after his team was eliminated in round two. "We wanted to try to get into a slower, grinding game and, early on, that didn't happen.
"We were ready, we knew what they could do, it's just a matter of who executed that night."
The teams went shot for shot in the first half, an explosive 18-minute stretch that ended with McFarland (7-4) holding a 41-33 lead. The Spartans made eight 3-pointers in a half that saw Teagan Mallegni score 19 of her team-high 28 points, and Lindsey Lonigro add 13 of her 16.
But Sauk Prairie (9-9) stuck right with the Spartans thanks to 12 points apiece from senior Naomi Breunig and sophomore Maggie Hartwig. The teams traded points early, including when Hartwig grabbed an offensive rebound and put it back to give the Eagles an 18-17 lead midway through the half.
"Maggie's an amazing athlete and really developing her game," Andres said. "McFarland helped really hard on the ball screen, so that gave her some extra freedom, and she caught and finished. She's athletic and she's really got a hunger to get the ball, so she rebounds well and often ends up with the ball in her hands. I think you'll hear a lot from her in the next couple years."
It was Sauk Prairie's last lead of the night, as Mallegni went on a stretch in which she hit two quick 3-pointers and got out for a fastbreak layup to give Monona Grove a 29-20 lead and force a Sauk Prairie timeout with 7 minutes, 4 seconds remaining.
"She's played a ton of basketball, clearly, so she thinks the game at an advance pace," Andres said of Mallegni, noting that the 5-foot-11 freshman is a Division I college level player. "She knows when to back cut, knows when to curl, knows when to pass, knows when to shoot, and shoots it at a really high rate.
"We knew she'd be tough and she was tonight."
After going into halftime with an eight-point deficit, Sauk Prairie was in striking distance the rest of the night. Kassia Marquardt opened the second half with a 3-pointer, while Olivia Breunig got to the rim for a layup that quickly pulled the Eagles within 42-38.
Naomi Breunig went off for 18 second-half points, including making three of her five 3-pointers, but the Eagles couldn't get enough stops on the other end. After McFarland built up a 60-49 lead on an Ava Dean layup, Naomi Breunig kept battling.
The Winona State recruit scored 13 of her game-high 30 points in the final four minutes, doing all she could in her final high school game.
"Tonight was the night I felt Naomi just played, turned the brain off and relief on her skills that she's trainer for years," Andres said. "That's what you saw with that performance. She's invested a ton of time in hoops, so it was good to see her keep us in this game."
The Spartans held on at the free-throw line, including Brynn Kirch making four free throws down the stretch to finish with 11 points for a McFarland team that made 20 of 25 free throws and 10 3-pointers.
Sauk Prairie made eight 3s and went 11 of 15 from the free-throw line. Hartwig finished with 12 points, while Annika Braund and McKayla Paukner each had six.
McFarland, which started its season Jan. 7 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, advanced to take on top-seeded Madison Edgewood (17-6) in Saturday's regional final. The Crusaders claimed a 59-38 win over No. 5 Stoughton on Friday.
The Eagles wrapped up a season in which they went .500 under Andres, who took over the job on an interim basis in October.
"Coming into it, I didn't know what to expect," Andres said. "The winter can be long and dark, sometimes it can be a grind, but it was definitely an energy-bringer for me working with these girls.
"The group of girls we had was super awesome. They had a great time together, they love competing, and if you're on the bus or in the locker room or whatever, it's always a good time. They really just root for each other. It doesn't really matter who's having success, they're all jacked up about it."
That attitude came down from a senior class that included Naomi Breunig, Olivia Breunig, Cassie Radl, Ava Roach and Skylie Wardrop.
"The seniors played really hard tonight and led the way for us. It was a really tight group. They worked hard, they asked questions and they have great families that are super supportive with what's going on," Andres said, noting the team reflected a bit on the season after the loss. "We talked a lot about thankfulness. Thankfulness that we were able to play, thankfulness for our seniors and their leadership."