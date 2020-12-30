PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Sauk Prairie creates easy opportunities to pull away from Baraboo

PRAIRIE DU SAC — The Sauk Prairie prep girls basketball team spent 18 days away from competition due to COVID-19.
The Eagles have made an emphatic return, backing up Tuesday's 59-11 home win over River Valley with Wednesday's 60-40 home win over Baraboo.
"We had a handful of kids in quarantine, and the others we just did individual practices with," Sauk Prairie head coach Aaron Andres said of how the Eagles handled the extended time off since a Dec. 10 loss to Reedsburg. "We're back to not quite full strength, but we're getting closer and we should get some more kids back next week. Hopefully we can put together a few weeks in a row."
The Eagles (3-1), who will be without a junior varsity team through at least Jan. 7 due to quarantines, turned on the jets midway through the second half Wednesday. They were in a battle with their Badger North Conference rivals before closing the game with a 25-10 run to turn a 35-30 lead into the 20-point win.
"I think it was finishing," Andres said of what led to the decisive stretch. "It was getting the ball where we wanted and putting it in the hoop."
The Eagles led 33-22 early in the second half before Baraboo (1-7) got going. Maya White Eagle, who was back in the Baraboo lineup after missing three consecutive games, got it started. The senior guard scored four quick points, while Jaydnn Gruner added a basket to pull the Thunderbirds within 35-30 with 12 minutes, 20 seconds remaining.
Naomi Breunig stopped Baraboo's momentum there. The Sauk Prairie senior, a Winona State commit, converted a three-point play then turned a steal into a layup to stretch the Eagles' lead to 40-30 with about 11:20 remaining.
Olivia Paukner and Makenzie Breunig added baskets during Sauk Prairie's 9-0 run, stretching the lead to 44-30 with 8:20 remaining. On the other end of the court, Baraboo went cold for a four-plus minute stretch that ended with an Emma Fluette 3-pointer that brought the T-Birds within 44-33 with a little under eight minutes to go.
But Naomi Breunig answered with back-to-back baskets, including a 3-pointer, and Kassia Marquardt made a fastbreak layup to give the Eagles a 51-33 advantage as they held on to a comfortable lead down the stretch.
"It was a tight game most of the way through," Andres said. "A couple turnovers from them, a couple long rebounds that got us out on some breaks kind of built that lead.
"They play a good 1-3-1 zone, and we didn't shoot the ball well from the perimeter, so we're hoping the next time we see that, we're a little bit more ready to step in, shoot good shots and knock some more down. We know we can, but we didn't today. If you're not shooting well against a zone, you've got to find other ways to score. In the second half, we saw that. We got some good post touches and finished those, which was helpful."
Naomi Breunig attacked throughout, scoring 11 points in the first half and 12 in the second to finish with a game-high 23 points.
"She's a super smart player," Andres said of Breunig's ability to create scoring opportunities. "She knows where the ball's going, where it should be, anticipates well, and she got a handful of offensive boards just kind of sneaking around thinking about where the ball would be."
Anni Braund added 12 points for the Eagles, who averaged 59.5 points per game this week after starting the season scoring 45.5 points per game in a 1-1 start.
"Their offensive boards hurt us throughout the whole game," Baraboo head coach Michael Behl said. "It allowed them to crawl away from us. Breunig had 23 points, and I don't know how many she had on offensive rebounds, it had to be at least half of that. We just didn't deal with her very well on the boards, didn't box her out very well.
"I thought we defended fairly well in the half court. Generally, they had to work for what they got in the half court, but we just didn't end possessions with rebounds."
White Eagle gave the T-Birds a shot in the arm in her return, finishing with a team-high 19 points.
"She brings us another ballhandler, and we're a whole lot tougher to press," Behl said. "They tried to press us early in the game, then realized it was probably going to hurt them because we have two kids that can really handle the basketball and see the floor.
"Then it's up to the half-court offense. We had some moments where we did some good things, but I think we were pretty one dimensional. A lot of standing around, not a whole lot of ball movement, not a lot of player movement. They're a good defensive team. They close down the gaps and driving lanes. That's one thing we wanted to do and really we weren't able to do it a whole lot."
White Eagle was the lone T-Bird in double figures, while Jadynn Gruner and McKenzie Gruner added eight and seven points, respectively.
The teams are scheduled to meet again Feb. 2 in Baraboo. First, the T-Birds will host Reedsburg on Monday while Sauk Prairie will look to string a few games together starting Tuesday in Fort Atkinson.
"The skills stuff I think we're OK with," Andres said of how his team looks after that 18-day stretch in which they only held virtual practices and individual work. "It's the team-based things, like we saw today, our team defense wasn't very good. It got better in the second half, but it's just those things you practice regularly, and some of that stuff's new for them this year concept-wise, so some of that regressed. But we're ready, we're hoping to get a bunch of games in in a row."