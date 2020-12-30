PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Sauk Prairie creates easy opportunities to pull away from Baraboo

Naomi Breunig attacked throughout, scoring 11 points in the first half and 12 in the second to finish with a game-high 23 points.

"She's a super smart player," Andres said of Breunig's ability to create scoring opportunities. "She knows where the ball's going, where it should be, anticipates well, and she got a handful of offensive boards just kind of sneaking around thinking about where the ball would be."

Anni Braund added 12 points for the Eagles, who averaged 59.5 points per game this week after starting the season scoring 45.5 points per game in a 1-1 start.

"Their offensive boards hurt us throughout the whole game," Baraboo head coach Michael Behl said. "It allowed them to crawl away from us. Breunig had 23 points, and I don't know how many she had on offensive rebounds, it had to be at least half of that. We just didn't deal with her very well on the boards, didn't box her out very well.

"I thought we defended fairly well in the half court. Generally, they had to work for what they got in the half court, but we just didn't end possessions with rebounds."

White Eagle gave the T-Birds a shot in the arm in her return, finishing with a team-high 19 points.