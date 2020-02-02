PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Sauk Prairie nearly doubles up Baraboo to move into 5th in Badger North

The Sauk Prairie prep girls basketball team continued to roll with Saturday's home win over Baraboo.

The Eagles cruised to a 62-32 Badger North Conference victory to win their fifth game in their last six outings.

Four of those wins have been by double digits, including Saturday's game that saw Sauk Prairie (10-7, 4-6 Badger North) take a 27-13 lead into halftime.

Naomi Breunig scored 15 of her game-high 26 points in the first half, while Baraboo (1-16, 0-10) was held to just two made field goals and eight free throws in the opening 18 minutes.

Breunig was the lone Eagle to finish in double figures. Ten others made their way into the score book, led by Ella Schad's eight points and Lexi Tobias' five.

Baraboo lost its fifth straight game since recording a 66-22 win at Mauston on Jan. 14. Autumn Klemm scored 10 of her team-high 12 points in the second half, while Carly Moon made both of Baraboo's 3-pointers on the way to scoring eight points. Taylor Pfaff added six points, Jayden Ross had four and Cece Oettinger had two.

Sauk Prairie swept the season series, also notching a 59-39 win at Baraboo on Dec. 13.

Both teams will return to action Tuesday, with Baraboo hosting Reedsburg (12-5, 6-4) and Sauk Prairie hosting Portage (2-16, 1-9). The Thunderbirds suffered a 67-30 loss to Reedsburg in their first matchup, while Sauk Prairie picked up a 71-51 win at Portage on Dec. 19.

Follow Brock Fritz on Twitter @BrockFritz.

