PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Third-seeded Reedsburg gets first-round bye

The field is set for the 2020 WIAA prep girls basketball tournament.

Sauk County's three teams are all in the same Division 2 regional, as Reedsburg is seeded third, Sauk Prairie is seeded sixth and Baraboo is seeded 10th.

Reedsburg (14-7, 8-5 Badger North) will receive a first-round bye before facing the winner of the Feb. 25 regional quarterfinal between No. 6 Sauk Prairie (12-9, 5-8) and No. 11 Portage (2-19, 1-12).

Sauk Prairie swept the season series with Portage, claiming a 71-51 road win on Dec. 19 and a 59-21 home win on Feb. 4. The Eagles have won seven of their last 10 games heading into Thursday's regular-season finale against DeForest. Portage is scoring just 27.3 points per game during its nine-game losing streak. The Warriors will wrap up the regular season Thursday at Mount Horeb.

Baraboo (2-18, 1-12) will go on the road for a first-round game against No. 7 Mount Horeb (10-10, 4-9). The teams just met last Thursday, with Mount Horeb claiming a 49-40 road win. The Vikings also notched a 54-31 home win over Baraboo on Jan. 7.

The winner of the Baraboo versus Mount Horeb game will advance to take on No. 2 Oregon in a Feb. 28 regional semifinal.