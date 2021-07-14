PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: WBCA All-Star games give area players sendoff, springboard into college

Milne and the South team were also victorious in the Div. 3 tilt over the North, 100-83. Milne, who had nine points, and company held a slim 45-42 lead at the break but slowly pulled away thanks to a 3-point barrage in the second half.

The South canned 10 of their 14 triples after the intermission to pull away for the 17-point win. The North, which also was victorious in the Div. 1 finale, 93-73, was kept out of the win column in the first two games of the day.

In the Div. 4 clash, Brakebush and the North couldn’t keep up in a 77-57 loss. The Pioneer added six points in the loss, while Unity’s Raegan Sorenson tallied a game-high 27 points to lead the North, but was the lone scorer in double figures.

The lone single-digit game of the day was the Div. 5 showdown. Gruen and Hutzler came out on top as the South edged out a 51-49 win over the North. Hutzler, who scored five points, got a layup to fall with 7 minutes, 40 seconds left in the fourth quarter for a 49-45 lead, and the foes’ defense kicked in from there as the South forced a turnover on the potential game-tying possession at the final horn.