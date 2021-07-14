PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: WBCA All-Star games give area players sendoff, springboard into college

WISCONSIN DELLS — A culmination to the prep basketball season, the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-Star games provide outgoing seniors one final chance to suit up alongside their friends, and even former foes.
For those moving on to different sports in college, or no sports at all at the collegiate level, there’s a sense of finality and a bittersweet feeling. Conversely, players committed to playing at the next level get the taste of how much more difficult things may be in just a few short months.
Both were experienced by local standouts on Wednesday as the girls hit the court at JustAgame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells for the start of the two-day event.
“It was really cool and it was really bittersweet, knowing it was my last game, but it was super fun. It’s one of the best experiences I’ve ever had in my life, definitely,” Rio’s Addie Hutzler said.
“It was a great experience; one last hurrah basically,” Westfield’s Lexi Brakebush added.
For Hutzler and Royall’s Emma Gruen, the day’s opening Division 5 contest was their last in a basketball uniform as neither plan to hit the hardwood in college. Hutzler is set to go to UW-Stevens Point, while Gruen is headed to UW-Eau Claire to run track and field for the Blugolds.
For the remaining area all-stars however, Thursday was just the end of one chapter in their basketball journey. The seven other participants are all headed to the next level, including Brakebush, who will play for NCAA Division III Marian University in Fond du Lac this upcoming season.
Along with Brakebush, Lodi’s Lauryn Milne is headed to UW-La Crosse, while Beaver Dam’s Paige Yagodinski will play at St. Olaf, located in Richfield, Minn. Beaver Dam’s Natalie Jens and Sauk Prairie’s Naomi Breunig are set to square off at the Div. II level with Jens headed to Minnesota State-Moorhead, while Breunig has Winona (Minn.) State purple and white in her future wardrobe, both in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
Rounding out the future collegiate players is Baraboo’s Maya White Eagle, who will play for Triton College, an NJCAA Div. I school in River Ridge, Ill., this upcoming fall. White Eagle appreciated the insight that the two-day experience gave her on what the level of play in college will be like.
“It makes me realize that in college, people are going to be 10 times better,” she said. “I just need to work harder and it’s giving me good experience to prepare and work hard. That’s the key, just being able to work hard.”
“It’s nice to see how tough everyone is and how much stronger you have to be; the game moves so much faster, and it’s good to see, at least sort of, what it’s going to be like at the next level,” Milne added.
On top of getting a taste of the future, the All-Star teams provided some former foes, as well as teammates, with a chance to team up for the first, or final, time. Among those were the trio of Jens, Yagodinski and Breunig.
Since the addition of the Golden Beavers to the Badger North Conference in 2017, Beaver Dam has been the boogeyman for most league foes Breunig admitted.
“In high school we always hated Beaver Dam; it was like ‘Agh, I hate going there and playing them,’ but they were really cool and really good. They were fun to play with,”she said.
It was also a surreal moment for Yagodinski and Jens, with the pair sharing one final game together. For Jens, the moment didn’t truly hit the girls until the final minutes of their North team’s 111-71 drubbing of the South in the Div. 2 clash.
“I don’t think it really kicked in either until we were sitting on the bench and there was like three minutes left. I looked at her and was like ‘This is our last game together.’ I looked at coach and asked ‘Can we go back in together?’ and he said ‘A minute, go ahead,’” she said.
“We were so blessed; we’re best friends on and off the court, so it was great to play again together.”
The pair certainly played a hand in the North’s victory, as Jens scored a game-high 25 points, including four of the team’s 17 3-pointers, and Yagodinski added 10 with a pair of triples in the 40-point hounding. Breunig tacked on three points to the winning total, while White Eagle tallied nine points for the South side.
Milne and the South team were also victorious in the Div. 3 tilt over the North, 100-83. Milne, who had nine points, and company held a slim 45-42 lead at the break but slowly pulled away thanks to a 3-point barrage in the second half.
The South canned 10 of their 14 triples after the intermission to pull away for the 17-point win. The North, which also was victorious in the Div. 1 finale, 93-73, was kept out of the win column in the first two games of the day.
In the Div. 4 clash, Brakebush and the North couldn’t keep up in a 77-57 loss. The Pioneer added six points in the loss, while Unity’s Raegan Sorenson tallied a game-high 27 points to lead the North, but was the lone scorer in double figures.
The lone single-digit game of the day was the Div. 5 showdown. Gruen and Hutzler came out on top as the South edged out a 51-49 win over the North. Hutzler, who scored five points, got a layup to fall with 7 minutes, 40 seconds left in the fourth quarter for a 49-45 lead, and the foes’ defense kicked in from there as the South forced a turnover on the potential game-tying possession at the final horn.
Gruen tacked on four points in the win, which she shared alongside former Scenic Bluffs Conference foes Megan Miedema of Bangor, and Adelynn Hyatt of Cashton. Having spent all four years competing against the two across both basketball and volleyball, as well as track and field with Hyatt, Gruen relished in the chance to play alongside them and said “it created a special bond.”
And after spending two days with their teammates participating in countless team building events and activities, that’s what means the most.
“Honestly the memories, the bonds and just all the fun we had,” Gruen said of her biggest memory.
“Soak it all up pretty much; go out and meet new people, and live it up,” Yagodinski added.
WBCA ALL-STAR GAMES
DIVISION 2
NORTH 111, SOUTH 71
South;9;19;22;21;—;71
North;26;29;25;31;—;111
NORTH — Gamoke 6 0-0 14, Baeten 1 0-0 2, Jens 8 5-6 25, Jepson 3 0-0 8, Garrity 0 1-2 1, Thompson 5 2-4 12, Lawrence 1 0-0 2, Breunig 1 0-0 3, Yagodinski 4 0-0 10, Jahr 2 0-0 6, Opichka 5 2-4 14 Gregoire 5 2-2 14. Totals 41 12-18 111.
SOUTH (fg ft-fta pts) — Howard 1 0-0 3, Roberts 4 0-0 10, White Eagle 3 1-1 9, Dienberg 2 3-4 8, Smith 3 0-0 6, Nelson 1 2-2 4, Goodman 1 0-0 2, Lemberger 3 3-4 9, Slattery 1 0-1 2, Benzschawel 1 3-5 5, Magnuson 2 2-2 6, Hildebrandt 3 0-0 8. Totals 25 14-19 71.
3-point goals: S 7 (Hildebrandt 2, Roberts 2, White Eagle 1, Howard 1, Dienberg 1); N 17 (Jens 4, Gamoke 2, Jepson 2, Yagodinski 2, Jahr 2, Opichka 2, Gregoire 2, Breunig 1). Total fouls: S 16; N 21.
DIVISION 3
SOUTH 100, NORTH 83
South;27;18;29;26;—;100
North;19;23;19;22;—;83
SOUTH (fg ft-fta pts) — Banasik 1 0-0 2, Rens 2 0-0 6, Thistle 2 0-0 6, Solano 3 0-0 8, Tinder 5 1-2 13, Carollo 2 2-7 6, Hirt 6 0-0 16, Argall 1 0-0 2, Milne 3 3-7 9, Deang 6 1-4 14, Nimz 3 0-1 7, Guerrero 1 0-0 2. Totals 35 7-21 100.
NORTH — Varsho 0 1-4 1, Earney 3 0-2 9, Fahrney 1 0-2 2, Stellner 2 0-2 5, Johnson 4 1-1 9, Halverson 4 0-0 9, McCurdy 0 0-2 0, Lenz 7 0-3 17, Luoma 0 3-6 3, Miron 0 2-2 2, Genke 3 2-5 9, Schachtner 2 0-0 4, Ten Pas 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 9-29 83.
3-point goals: S 14 (Hirt 4, Tinder 2, Solano 2,Thistle 2, Rens 2, Deang 1, Nimz 1); N 9 (Lenz 3, Earney 3, Halverson, Stellner 1, Genke 1). Total fouls: S 20; N 23.
DIVISION 4
SOUTH 77, NORTH 57
South;17;21;22;17;—;77
North;14;15;10;18;—;57
SOUTH (fg ft-fta pts) — Bahr 1 0-0 3, Benson 1 0-0 2, Holzwart 1 4-4 6, Suprenand 2 2-2 6, Lutes 2 2-3 7, Near 5 1-1 11, Nelson 2 0-0 4, Nickel 3 2-2 8, Kleiman 1 1-2 3, Schmidt 2 4-4 9, Lutz 7 2-2 18. Totals 27 18-20 77.
NORTH — Brakebush 2 2-3 6, Opett 1 0-0 2, Sorenson 11 55-7 27, Herb 3 0-0 7, Holfield 2 0-0 4, Swanson 1 0-0 3, Fraaza 2 1-1 5, Wickman 1 0-2 2, Hughes 0 1-2 1. Totals 23 9-15 57.
3-point goals: S 5 (Lutz 2, Schmidt 1, Lutes 1, Bahr 1); N 2 (Herb 1, Swanson 1). Total fouls: S 16; N 13.
DIVISION 5
SOUTH 51, NORTH 49
South;11;18;10;12;—;51
North;18;13;10;8;—;49
SOUTH (fg ft-fta pts) — Miedema 1 0-0 2, Marty 2 2-2 7, Alt 1 1-4 3, Gruen 2 0-0 4, Johnson 1 2-2 4, Butler 5 0-0 13, Hutzler 2 1-2 5, Hyatt 1 0-0 2, Kartman 1 0-0 2, Conner 3 3-4 9. Totals 19 9-14 51.
NORTH — Geissler 1 0-0 3, Schley 2 3-4 8, Bates 1 0-0 2, Christenson 2 0-0 4, Guden 5 1-2 14, Kuehn 1 0-4 2, DeBauch 2 0-3 4, Skibba 0 2-2 2, Grundoffer 2 1-2 5, Bohn 2 1-2 5. Totals 18 8-19 49.
3-point goals: S 4 (Butler 3, Marty 1); N 5 (Guden 3, Schley 1, Geissler 1). Total fouls: S 16; N 11.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.