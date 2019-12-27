PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Wisconsin Dells tops Baraboo in defensive battle

The Baraboo and Wisconsin Dells prep girls basketball teams locked up in a defensive battle in their return from holiday break.
A strong start was enough for Wisconsin Dells, which jumped out to a 12-3 lead and held on the rest of the way for a 36-26 non-conference win at Baraboo High School on Friday night.
"We gave ourselves a chance to be in the game late," Baraboo head coach Michael Behl said. "I can see us building.
"We certainly need to score in the 40s to give ourselves a chance to win games. We're approaching that, but we're not quite there."
The Chiefs (5-4) won their fourth straight game thanks to a fast start. A Hailey Anchor steal and fastbreak layup gave Wisconsin Dells a 12-3 lead and forced a Baraboo timeout with 9 minutes, 11 seconds remaining in the first half.
Brooke Hartley kept the momentum going out of the timeout, getting to the basket for a layup to cap off the Chiefs' 14-0 run. Baraboo's Carly Moon ended the run with a 3-pointer from the top of the key.
But Baraboo (0-8) couldn't string baskets together and the Chiefs scored six straight. Kayla Gray grabbed an offensive rebound and put it back, then Anchor made a free throw and Madison Jones hit a corner 3-pointer to stretch the Wisconsin Dells lead to 20-6.
Taylor Pfaff ended Baraboo's seven-plus minute drought with a coast-to-coast layup with 16 seconds to play in the half, pulling Baraboo within 20-8 at the break.
Autumn Klemm and Pfaff each got to the rim early in the second half, but the Thunderbirds struggled to slow Audra Johnson, who finished with a game-high 13 points. The junior forward scored six quick points to give the Chiefs a 28-14 advantage before a Moon 3-pointer kept Baraboo within striking distance.
But the T-Birds didn't have an extended run in them, as Gray scored inside and Brooke Smith hit a pair of free throws to stretch the lead to 34-19 with under two minutes to go.
Baraboo didn't go quietly. Klemm scored inside, Jillian Shanks hit a 3-pointer and Pfaff made a layup in the closing seconds to keep Baraboo within 36-26.
The T-Birds, who entered the day allowing 61.6 points per game, gave up a season-low 36 points, surpassing their previous best from a 40-17 loss to Menomonee Falls on Dec. 2. The Chiefs were held to their fewest points since a 67-25 loss to Lodi on Nov. 26.
"No matter what we do, we're going to be undersized defensively, but they battled hard," Behl said of the defensive effort. "They kept a good team who's had plenty of scoring to 36 points, so that's pretty impressive. It was one of our better defensive efforts of the season."
Baraboo is also showing strides offensively. After averaging just 21.3 points per game during their first four games, the T-Birds are scoring 30.5 per game over their last four.
"We're spacing the floor better, that's for sure," Behl said. "That's helping simplify the game a little bit. It's giving some of our players with the ability to get to the rim the opportunity to do that. ... We're not putting enough points on the board at this point to win, but at least we're putting a few more up. Hopefully we get a few more opportunities to have a couple more kids step up and score for us."
Pfaff scored a team-high eight points Friday night, while Klemm and Moon scored six points apiece.
"Autumn played a good, complete game on both ends of the floor," Behl said. "She was active defensively and gave herself a chance to break out for some layups."
Shanks and Claire Bildsten each finished with three points. Bildsten's came in the opening minutes, taking an assist from Klemm and hitting a corner 3-pointer to give Baraboo a 3-0 lead.
"That was encouraging, because that's something we've been trying to get — that drive-and-kick 3-pointer," Behl said. "Claire had her feet set and was ready to shoot it. She knocked it down... for I believe our first lead all year."
The T-Birds will look to continue building on their improved play when they return to Badger North Conference action with a Jan. 3 home game against Portage.
Wisconsin Dells allowed its second-fewest points of the season, trailing only a 63-23 win at Mauston on Dec. 6. The Chiefs are holding opponents to 34.3 points per game during their four-game winning streak. Wisconsin Dells will host a Capitol South Conference game against Wisconsin Heights on Jan. 3.
