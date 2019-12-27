PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Wisconsin Dells tops Baraboo in defensive battle

Baraboo is also showing strides offensively. After averaging just 21.3 points per game during their first four games, the T-Birds are scoring 30.5 per game over their last four.

"We're spacing the floor better, that's for sure," Behl said. "That's helping simplify the game a little bit. It's giving some of our players with the ability to get to the rim the opportunity to do that. ... We're not putting enough points on the board at this point to win, but at least we're putting a few more up. Hopefully we get a few more opportunities to have a couple more kids step up and score for us."

Pfaff scored a team-high eight points Friday night, while Klemm and Moon scored six points apiece.

"Autumn played a good, complete game on both ends of the floor," Behl said. "She was active defensively and gave herself a chance to break out for some layups."

Shanks and Claire Bildsten each finished with three points. Bildsten's came in the opening minutes, taking an assist from Klemm and hitting a corner 3-pointer to give Baraboo a 3-0 lead.

"That was encouraging, because that's something we've been trying to get — that drive-and-kick 3-pointer," Behl said. "Claire had her feet set and was ready to shoot it. She knocked it down... for I believe our first lead all year."