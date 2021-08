Baraboo's Caroline Lewison and Kayla Capener teamed up to tie for 10th place at Friday's scramble event at Reedsburg Country Club.

The Baraboo seniors shot a 78 on the par-72 course. Baraboo's Sadie Schlender and Meg Turkington shot an 87, while Hailey Huebsch and Katie Gruber added a 102.

The top score of the day went to Prescott, which had its top duo shoot a 67.