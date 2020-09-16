PREP GIRLS GOLF: Baraboo outshoots Beaver Dam at Fairfield Hills

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Baraboo High School girls golf team has played on three courses through three days this week.

A late course change didn't phase the Thunderbirds on Wednesday, as they recorded a 169-208 dual-meet win over Beaver Dam at Fairfield Hills Golf Course in Baraboo.

"We had a facility change and hosted today at our other home course, Fairfield Hills," said Baraboo head coach Landon Brownell, whose team had claimed a 201-204 win over Reedsburg on Monday at Baraboo Country Club before losing to the Beavers on Tuesday at Reedsburg Country Club. "It is a shorter course with a lower par and our total scoring reflected that. Fairfield is a great course to host duals and it is a test of a golfer's iron game and short game. Our players were very consistent in their scores today and after today's match, the girls spirits were lifted after our match at Reedsburg yesterday."

Baraboo's lineup had its most consistent round of the year from top to bottom. A trio of T-Birds — Caroline Lewison, Kayla Capener and Sadie Schlender — shot a 42 on the par-29 front nine. Meg Turkington and Gabby Jurvelin added a 43 and a 49, respectively.

Natalie Jens shot a 49 to pace Beaver Dam. Ellen Poels (51), Taylor Schaefer (53), Bri DiStefano (55) and Kennedy Sether (58) rounded out the scoring for the Golden Beavers.