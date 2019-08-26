Baraboo prep girls golf coach Landon Brownell has been stressing the importance of how the short game can save strokes.
That message was hammered home Monday, as the Thunderbirds and Portage played to a tie in the first Badger North Conference dual match of the year. The two four-player teams finished with identical scores of 166 on the par-29 layout at Faifield Hills Golf Course in Baraboo.
"Golf is a very individual sport and you want to play well yourself and have a good round. But it also boils down to a team score at the end and every stroke counts ... even those real short putts that don't seem to fall," Brownell said. "Out of all the strokes counted up, we were in a tie for our first dual. After the round, we had a recap on that message and hopefully it put that pre-round pep talk into perspective. Overall, I feel it went pretty well and I'm proud of the finish that several players had after a shaky start."
Carly Moon paced Baraboo with a 35. The senior had one birdie and two pars on the day, trailing only Portage's Sophie Denure (34).
Caroline Lewison and Sadie Schlender each added a 41 for the T-Birds, while Adele Griffin rounded out the scoring with a 49.
"It is a pretty great setup for a conference dual," Brownell said of Fairfield Hills. "Our girls are familiar with the shorter course and know their way around the greens."
With the tie, Portage and Baraboo both get a half-point toward the conference championship race.
The T-Birds will stay in Baraboo for their only home invitational of the season Tuesday at Baraboo Country Club.
"I'm excited to have another round of golf stroke play to help with some decision-making for team spots," Brownell said.
