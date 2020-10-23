PREP GIRLS GOLF: Baraboo, Reedsburg golfers earn academic all-state honors

A total of nine Baraboo and Reedsburg high school girls golfers were named to the 2020 academic all-state team by the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin.

Baraboo's Kayla Capener, Caroline Lewison, Sadie Schlender, Meg Turkington and Gabby Jurvelin were recognized alongside Reedsburg's Grace Benish, Elizabeth Carey, Lily McPherson and Ashleigh Johnson.

Coaches can nominate sophomore through senior student-athletes for academic all-state recognition if they have a cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.25 and if they participated in at least 75% of their team's varsity matches.

A total of 330 girls representing 81 high schools received recognition this year. The Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin breaks academic all-state into honors and high honors. Of the area individuals, Benish, Carey, Johnson, Jurvelin and Turkington earned high honors, while Capener, Lewison, McPherson and Schlender earned honors.