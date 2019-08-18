Baraboo High School's fall sports season got underway with Friday's girls golf meet at Reedsburg Country Club.
Baraboo sent a trio of teams to the two-girl scramble event. Carly Moon and Adele Griffin paced the Thunderbirds, teaming up to shoot a 76 on the par-72 course. The duo took second out of 36 total teams, trailing only Prescott's Alexis Fredericks and Ava Salay, who shot a 69.
Baraboo's Sadie Schlender and Caroline Lewison shot an 83 to tie for sixth, while Meg Turkington and Zann Peterson added a 116.
The T-Birds will get back to action with Monday's scramble in Stoughton.
