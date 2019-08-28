The baseline is set for the Baraboo prep girls golf team.
The Thunderbirds shot a 415 at Baraboo Country Club Tuesday morning, a score they’ll look to chisel down before hosting a WIAA Division 1 regional meet at the course Oct. 2.
The 415 strokes, led by Carly Moon’s 88, were good for a fourth-place finish in Tuesday’s Baraboo Invitational. Reedsburg won the team title with a 372, while Stoughton (389) and DeForest (406) rounded out the top three in the 12-school invitational.
Moon, a state qualifier last season, continued to lead Baraboo early in 2019. The senior used a front-nine 43 and a back-nine 45 to land in fourth place individually.
Stoughton’s Caylie Kotlowski shot a 75 to win medalist honors, followed by teammate Myranda Kotlowski (77) and Reedsburg’s Anna Krieski (85).
Sadie Schlender added a 105 for Baraboo’s top team, which finished with a 415 after Adele Griffin and Caroline Lewison each shot a 111. Kayla Capener was in the fifth spot for the Baraboo Blue team, shooting a 122.
The T-Birds sent another group out Tuesday, with the Baraboo Gold foursome coming in with 506 strokes. Meg Turkington paced Baraboo Gold with a 115, highlighted by a front-nine 55. Tierney Becker added a 127, while Zann Peterson shot a 128, Macy Henry shot a 136 and Katie Gruber shot a 141.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)