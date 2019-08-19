The Baraboo High School girls golf team came up just short of its first title of 2019.
The Thunderbirds' quartet of Carly Moon, Adele Griffin, Caroline Lewison and Sadie Schlender settled for second place in Monday's scramble at Stoughton Country Club. Baraboo and Stoughton each shot a 65 in regulation on the par-70 course, with Stoughton winning the playoff to take first in the 13-team event.
"It's a fun team event and provides me a chance to help coach them all together in the same group," Baraboo coach Landon Brownell said, noting the T-Birds didn't bogey any holes. "They all contributed well throughout the whole round and they were never in any trouble as a group. Someone always stepped up if it came down to the last player needing to make a shot or a putt."
Baraboo is off to a strong start to the fall season. The T-Birds had two teams — Moon/Griffin and Schlender/Lewison — place in the top six of 36 teams in Friday's two-girl scramble in Reedsburg.
The T-Birds will compete in the Wisconsin Dells Invitational Wednesday at Coldwater Canyon Golf Course.
"Now, after playing in two scramble events, the girls need to be prepared to play out their own ball in a full round," Brownell said.
