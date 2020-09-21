PREP GIRLS GOLF: Baraboo tops Beaver Dam in final dual

The Baraboo prep girls golf team finished the dual-meet season with a winning record.
The Thunderbirds capped it out on the round, claiming a 208-222 win at Beaver Dam on Monday at Old Hickory Golf Club.
Kayla Capener led Baraboo's dominant showing. The sophomore was the only golfer to finish the nine-hole round in the 40s, carding a 48. Caroline Lewison and Meg Turkington each added a 53, while Macy Henry shot a 54 and Gaby Jurvelin shot a 55.
Beaver Dam's top-four golfers were Bri DiStefano (54), Ellen Poels (54), Natalie Jens (56) and Taylor Schaefer (58).
The win gave Baraboo a 4-2 record in duals this season, with all six duals being held between Sept. 2 and Monday. The T-Birds went 2-0 against Beaver Dam, also claiming a 169-208 home win over the Golden Beavers on Sept. 16 at Fairfield Hills Golf Course.
The T-Birds will test themselves against several more teams Wednesday, as they're set to compete in the Badger Challenge at Lake Wisconsin Country Club in Prairie du Sac.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!