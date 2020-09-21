PREP GIRLS GOLF: Baraboo tops Beaver Dam in final dual

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Baraboo prep girls golf team finished the dual-meet season with a winning record.

The Thunderbirds capped it out on the round, claiming a 208-222 win at Beaver Dam on Monday at Old Hickory Golf Club.

Kayla Capener led Baraboo's dominant showing. The sophomore was the only golfer to finish the nine-hole round in the 40s, carding a 48. Caroline Lewison and Meg Turkington each added a 53, while Macy Henry shot a 54 and Gaby Jurvelin shot a 55.

Beaver Dam's top-four golfers were Bri DiStefano (54), Ellen Poels (54), Natalie Jens (56) and Taylor Schaefer (58).

The win gave Baraboo a 4-2 record in duals this season, with all six duals being held between Sept. 2 and Monday. The T-Birds went 2-0 against Beaver Dam, also claiming a 169-208 home win over the Golden Beavers on Sept. 16 at Fairfield Hills Golf Course.

The T-Birds will test themselves against several more teams Wednesday, as they're set to compete in the Badger Challenge at Lake Wisconsin Country Club in Prairie du Sac.