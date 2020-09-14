PREP GIRLS GOLF: Baraboo tops rival Reedsburg in home dual

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Baraboo prep girls golf team had the edge on rival Reedsburg on day one.

The Thunderbirds claimed a 201-204 dual-meet win Monday on nine holes at Baraboo Country Club. The teams will make the trip to Reedsburg Country Club on Tuesday to tee it up against each other again.

"The course was a bit wet but it's drying out and the conditions were pretty good," Baraboo head coach Landon Brownell said. "It's not an easy place to play and we hold some advantages when we are hosting... especially playing the back nine with challenging holes.

"Tomorrow we now head to Reedsburg's home course so we will have to continue to lower that score down to compete with them on their course."

The teams played the back nine Monday, with Baraboo's Caroline Lewison leading the field with an eight-over-par 44. Lewison, a junior, birdied the par-five 12th hole and parred three of her final five holes.

"Caroline Lewison is settling into the No. 1 spot on our squad and is playing very consistently," Brownell said. "Her scores are showing that. ... If she can stay in the middle-40s, she can keep up with any top players from other teams."

Sophomore Kayla Capener wasn't far behind, tallying four pars to shoot a 46 for the T-Birds.