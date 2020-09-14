PREP GIRLS GOLF: Baraboo tops rival Reedsburg in home dual

The Baraboo prep girls golf team had the edge on rival Reedsburg on day one.
The Thunderbirds claimed a 201-204 dual-meet win Monday on nine holes at Baraboo Country Club. The teams will make the trip to Reedsburg Country Club on Tuesday to tee it up against each other again.
"The course was a bit wet but it's drying out and the conditions were pretty good," Baraboo head coach Landon Brownell said. "It's not an easy place to play and we hold some advantages when we are hosting... especially playing the back nine with challenging holes.
"Tomorrow we now head to Reedsburg's home course so we will have to continue to lower that score down to compete with them on their course."
The teams played the back nine Monday, with Baraboo's Caroline Lewison leading the field with an eight-over-par 44. Lewison, a junior, birdied the par-five 12th hole and parred three of her final five holes.
"Caroline Lewison is settling into the No. 1 spot on our squad and is playing very consistently," Brownell said. "Her scores are showing that. ... If she can stay in the middle-40s, she can keep up with any top players from other teams."
Sophomore Kayla Capener wasn't far behind, tallying four pars to shoot a 46 for the T-Birds.
"She and Caroline are making a great team playing together in the dual format, and Kayla is becoming more consistent shooting the mid- to upper-40s," Brownell said. "If she continues on the path she is on, she will be really making a name for herself not only in our program, but with other coaches and teams."
Meg Turkington and Gabby Jurvelin shot a 54 and 57, respectively, to round out Baraboo's top five.
"Meg Turkington is striking the ball so much better and her all-around game continues to improve," Brownell said. "Another player who has been playing quite a bit in the varsity lineup is sophomore Gabby Jurvelin. Her ball striking is getting more powerful and consistent."
Ashleigh Johnson paced Reedsburg with four pars and a 46. Lily McPherson added a 50, while Grace Benish shot a 51, and Elizabeth Carey and Sienna Gronley each added a 57.
The final score mirrored the T-Birds' last meet, when they claimed a 201-204 win over Lakeside Lutheran on Sept. 2. Weather had prevented them from playing a full round since.
"We have been continuing to focus a lot of our practice time on short game, putting and the mental aspect of the game," Brownell said. "Coach Josh Porter and I have continued to see improvement in those areas and each player is starting to set more personal goals with each round."
