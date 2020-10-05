PREP GIRLS GOLF: Barabooo, Reedsburg seasons end at Tomah sectional

"The day started a bit later, as they had a delay in the start time due to the cold overnight temperatures and frost this morning," Baraboo head coach Landon Brownell said. "Sadie teed off at 10:30 in the first group out. She and others grinded out the day of cool temperatures and the constant wind. In golf, everyone plays in the same conditions and on the same course, so it was a fair test for everyone. As I walked with her during her round and with some teammates there to support her, I told her to embrace the day and do the best you can in our tough sectional tournament."