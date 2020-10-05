PREP GIRLS GOLF: Barabooo, Reedsburg seasons end at Tomah sectional

Ashleigh Johnson finished seven shots shy of making her first trip to the WIAA state girls golf tournament.
The Reedsburg Area High School sophomore shot a 90 at the par-72 Hiawatha Golf Club on Monday, tying for 13th at the Division 1 sectional meet in Tomah.
With Reedsburg finishing seventh out of eight teams and failing to advance to next week's state meet as a team, Johnson and her four teammates — along with Baraboo's Sadie Schlender — were trying to qualify as individuals. Tomah and Waunakee qualified for state as a team, leaving the other six teams to fight for three individual spots at state.
Those spots went to New Richmond's Lanie Veenendall (78), Onalaska's Amber Nguyen (83) and New Richmond's Sydney Nolan (83). Veenendall won the individual title, beating out Tomah's Amelia Zingler (80) and Waunakee's Jordan Shipshock (81).
Johnson's 90 tied for 13th-place overall, and give her the sixth-lowest round for an individual on a non-state-bound team. Johnson had six pars on the way to a front-9 46 and a back-9 44.
Grace Benish wasn't far behind. The Reedsburg junior shot a 92 — 45 on the front and 47 on the back — to place 16th overall. Sophomores Elizabeth Carey (33rd, 104), Sienna Gronley (36th, 108) and Lily McPherson (38th, 110) also teed it up for the Beavers.
Support Local Journalism
Reedsburg, which advanced to sectionals by shooting a 356 and taking fourth at last week's regional at Portage Country Club, combined to shoot a 394 on Monday. The Beavers beat out Menomonie (470) while finishing behind Tomah (341), Waunakee (344), Onalaska (356), New Richmond (359), River Falls (381) and Hudson (387).
McPherson tied Baraboo junior Sadie Schlender for 38th place. Schlender, making her first appearance at sectionals, shot a 110 as the lone Baraboo golfer out on a difficult day at the course.
"The day started a bit later, as they had a delay in the start time due to the cold overnight temperatures and frost this morning," Baraboo head coach Landon Brownell said. "Sadie teed off at 10:30 in the first group out. She and others grinded out the day of cool temperatures and the constant wind. In golf, everyone plays in the same conditions and on the same course, so it was a fair test for everyone. As I walked with her during her round and with some teammates there to support her, I told her to embrace the day and do the best you can in our tough sectional tournament."
Schlender parred the par-4 third hole on the way to carding a 53 on the front and a 59 on the back. She's eligible to return next season along with the other four Thunderbirds who competed at regionals — sophomores Gaby Jurvelin and Kayla Capener, and juniors Meg Turkington and Caroline Lewison.
"I am proud of not only her accomplishments to get there as an individual, but for all the girls in our program," Brownell said of Schlender and the team's future outlook. "Each player has made a tremendous amount of progress during our fall season and I look forward to seeing them grow as a team and continue to share their unique bond. We will return our consistent varsity players next season and hope to build our program with upcoming Baraboo golfers."
Neither Baraboo nor Reedsburg will be present at the state meet Oct. 12 and Oct. 13 at the Meadow Valleys Course at Blackwolf Run in Kohler. The event will cap off a strange season in which the teams were happy to get on the course as much as they did.
"I am so fortunate to have been able to work with the girls on the Baraboo golf team during this unpredictable time," Brownell said. "The game of golf has allowed the girls the experience they deserve in a fall sport to complete as much of a season as we were able to."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!