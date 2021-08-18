 Skip to main content
PREP GIRLS GOLF: Capener, Baraboo win conference dual with Mount Horeb
PREP ROUNDUP

PREP GIRLS GOLF: Capener, Baraboo win conference dual with Mount Horeb

Kayla Capener

Baraboo's Kayla Capener holds her follow through during a 2020 meet at Baraboo Country Club.

 SEAN DAVIS/Capital Newspapers

Kayla Capener paced all golfers at Baraboo Country Club on Wednesday, shooting a 44 to lead the Baraboo girls golf team to a dual-meet win over Mount Horeb.

Capener won individual medalist honors as the Thunderbirds ran away with the dual, claiming a 203-221 Badger Conference win.

"Kayla Capener played a solid round of golf with three pars on the front nine," Baraboo head coach Steve Lien said of the junior. "Kayla has played steady in every golf meet this year. "

Caroline Lewison added a 50, while Meg Turkington chipped in a 52 for the T-Birds.

"Meg Turkington has remained steady with her iron play and has continued to show more consistency with her driver," Lien said.

Gabby Jurvelin rounded out Baraboo's team scoring with a 57, while Sadie Schlender shot a 58.

The Baraboo junior varsity team dropped a 274-269 dual with Mount Horeb. Zann Peterson and Emily Gunnell each shot a 67 to lead the Baraboo JV.

The T-Birds will play for the third straight day when they tee off for Thursday's invitational at Oak Ridge Golf Course in Milton.

