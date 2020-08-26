PREP GIRLS GOLF: Capener leads way as Baraboo takes third at Portage Invite

Through three events of prep girls golf competition, familiarity with the course has made all the difference.
Portage had the advantage on Wednesday, winning a home invitational at Portage Country Club one day after Baraboo won at Baraboo Country Club and six days after Reedsburg won the season-opening event at Reedsburg Country Club.
Those schools made up the top three Wednesday, with Portage using a four-player team score of 382 to beat out Reedsburg (385) and Baraboo (391). The seven-team field was rounded out by DeForest (399), Osseo-Fairchild (405), Wisconsin Dells (406) and Fort Atkinson (436).
Portage's Sophie Denure won individual medalist honors for the second straight day, shooting a 74 on the par-70 course. Wisconsin Dells' Kayla Gray (86) took second, followed by Fort Atkinson's Natalie Kammer (87), Reedsburg's Ashleigh Johnson (87) and DeForest's Lexie Scheurell (93).
Baraboo's depth started to show up with Caroline Lewison, who took sixth with a 94. The junior was consistent throughout the round, shooting a 46 on the front nine and a 48 on the back.
Kayla Capener (95) added a seventh-place finish for the Thunderbirds, while Sadie Schlender (99) tied for 12th and Meg Turkington (103) took 20th.
Lewison and Capener also led Baraboo on Tuesday, each shooting a 92 at the par-72 Baraboo Country Club to tie for third place individually. Schlender and Turkington dropped six and two strokes, respectively, between Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Portage Invite was the second stroke play event of the season, as the opening meet at Reedsburg Country Club was a scramble.
The T-Birds are scheduled to return to Portage Friday for their first dual meet of the season.
