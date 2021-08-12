PREP GIRLS GOLF: Capener, Lewison lead Baraboo to second at season-opening invite

The Baraboo High School girls golf team made its presence known on the opening day of the 2021 season.

The Thunderbirds shot their way to a runner-up finish in a 16-team invitational at Watertown Country Club. The T-Birds used a four-player team score of 374 to finish firmly in second place, trailing only Sussex Hamilton (324) while finishing 17 strokes ahead of third-place Milton. Kettle Moraine (395) and Lakeside Lutheran (396) rounded out the top five.

A pair of Baraboo individuals finished in the top 10. Senior Caroline Lewison and junior Kayla Capener matched each other, each shooting an 88 to tie for eighth on the par-70 course in Watertown.

Milton junior Hannah Dunk came away with the individual title, shooting a 73 to edge out Hamilton senior Claire Kelbel (75). Hamilton's Kayla Johnson (77) and Leah Balsbaugh (81) placed third and fourth, respectively.

Thursday was the T-Birds' first meet under head coach Steve Lien, who coached the Baraboo boys from the late 1980s until the early 2000s. Lien was hired to coach the girls' team this summer after Landon Brownell stepped down.

The T-Birds will compete in Friday's invitational at Reedsburg Country Club.

Reedsburg 162, Portage 227