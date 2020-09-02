PREP GIRLS GOLF: Lewison leads Baraboo to dual win over Lakeside Lutheran

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Baraboo High School girls golf team opened the dual-meet portion of its schedule with a win over Lakeside Lutheran.

Extra practice time came in handy as the Thunderbirds put together a four-player team score of 201 to narrowly edge out the Warriors (204) over nine holes at Baraboo Country Club.

“After our rained out event at Reedsburg on Monday, our girls had some valuable practice time where we have been focusing a lot on golf short game,” Baraboo head coach Landon Brownell said. “I think I can say it paid off a bit today.

“Our girls would probably admit that they didn’t hit the ball the greatest today on our home course but they were able to save strokes around the greens.”

Caroline Lewison led the way. The junior shot a 43 to card the best round of the day, and lower her score of 46 on the front 9 from the Aug. 25 Baraboo Invite on Aug. 25. Lewison birdied the par-5 third hole before tallying four consecutive pars on holes 5-8.

Meg Turkington tallied two pars to shoot a 49 for the T-Birds, while Kayla Capener added a 52, Sadie Schlender a 57 and Macy Henry a 64.

Brownell and the T-Birds have been working on staying positive throughout an event.