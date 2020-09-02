PREP GIRLS GOLF: Lewison leads Baraboo to dual win over Lakeside Lutheran

The Baraboo High School girls golf team opened the dual-meet portion of its schedule with a win over Lakeside Lutheran.
Extra practice time came in handy as the Thunderbirds put together a four-player team score of 201 to narrowly edge out the Warriors (204) over nine holes at Baraboo Country Club.
“After our rained out event at Reedsburg on Monday, our girls had some valuable practice time where we have been focusing a lot on golf short game,” Baraboo head coach Landon Brownell said. “I think I can say it paid off a bit today.
“Our girls would probably admit that they didn’t hit the ball the greatest today on our home course but they were able to save strokes around the greens.”
Caroline Lewison led the way. The junior shot a 43 to card the best round of the day, and lower her score of 46 on the front 9 from the Aug. 25 Baraboo Invite on Aug. 25. Lewison birdied the par-5 third hole before tallying four consecutive pars on holes 5-8.
Meg Turkington tallied two pars to shoot a 49 for the T-Birds, while Kayla Capener added a 52, Sadie Schlender a 57 and Macy Henry a 64.
Brownell and the T-Birds have been working on staying positive throughout an event.
“We have been talking a lot lately during our practice time and during rounds about not counting yourself out of a hole just because of one poor shot,” Brownell said. “It’s a matter of recovering from that shot and finishing the hole, and looking at how you are able to bounce back and finish a hole and a round strong.”
Maya Heckmann nearly kept pace with Lewison, shooting a 44 to lead Lakeside Lutheran. Ava Heckmann (48), Lauren Lostetter (54), Ella Butzine (58) and Kaylea Affeld (63) rounded out the day for the Warriors.
The close score gave Baraboo an opportunity to look at how small things can make a difference over the course of nine or 18 holes.
“After getting in all of the scores, coach Josh Porter and I had a good conversation with all of the players as we went through the final scoring of the match,” Brownell said. “Golf can come down to a few strokes when they all are in and finalized. We were able to hold on by only a few strokes for the win and our second team was down by just one stroke.”
Lakeside Lutheran’s junior varsity team had a 246-247 advantage. Gabby Jurvelin led Baraboo’s JV with a 58.
It was Baraboo’s second home event of the season. The first, the eight-team Baraboo Invitational on Aug. 25, saw the T-Birds put together a four-player score of 394 over 18 holes.
It was also the T-Birds’ first dual meet of the season, as Friday’s dual at Portage was postponed until Sept. 11 due to rain. That’ll be the next time the T-Birds take the course to compete. There are no more invitationals on the schedule this season, as the Lakeside Lutheran dual kicked off a stretch of seven duals.
“We have a packed two weeks,” Brownell said. “We will be buckling down on this learning experience today as we get going on duals.”
BARABOO 201, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 204
Baraboo Lewison 43, Turkington 49, Capener 52, Schlender 57, Henry 64.
Lakeside Lutheran: M. Heckmann 44, A. Heckmann 48, Lostetter 54, Butzine 58, Affeld 63.
JV: LL 246, B 247.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!