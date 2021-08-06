PREP GIRLS GOLF: Lien returns to lead veteran-laden Baraboo team

Steve Lien will spend the next two months in a familiar setting — on the golf course thinking the game through with high school athletes.
Although it's been a few years, that's where the new Baraboo High School girls’ golf coach wants to be.
“I do have a fairly significant background in golf as far as playing a lot of years and previous coaching, but I’d say my strong suit is helping them navigate their way around the course and make good decisions,” Lien said Thursday. “Trying to keep their confidence up and stay relaxed.”
Some of Lien’s philosophies on the mental side of golf come from his time coaching the Baraboo boys’ team from the late 1980s until the early 2000s. He also spent his 33-year career with the Baraboo School District connecting with people as a school psychologist. He hopes to draw on those experiences to help the Baraboo girls stay mentally present in a sport that will be frustrating at times.
“I really tend to concentrate on course management. How to try to stay calm, stay confident and make good decisions,” Lien said. “That’s probably the biggest thing that I see a high school coach can do for their players. We’ll be working a lot on that and that’s where I think I can have my biggest impact.
“Making decisions and playing smart. They have to play smart, not get too aggressive after they make a mistake and try to make up for it with one swing. Sometimes you’ve just got to take your medicine.”
While Lien likes the mental aspect of the game, he also says that the format of high school golf makes it difficult to strictly coach fundamentals. Things move too fast. That's the case for the Thunderbirds, who start practice Monday and play season-opening meets at Watertown on Wednesday and Reedsburg on Thursday. By the end of August, the Baraboo girls' golf team will have competed in nine events.
“They’ll get a lot of exposure to other teams, so by the time the season is drawing to an end, I think we’ll have a pretty good sense of where we stand among other teams in the region,” Lien said. “I like using the invitationals to get used to playing in bigger events and get exposed to other schools."
That doesn’t leave much time to overhaul somebody’s swing. If issues arise with swing mechanics, Lien expects to consult with Baraboo Country Club head professional Clint Hutchens or assistant professional Marcus Rogers. Otherwise, the focus will be on keeping confidence high and chins up as the T-Birds move around the course.
Lien didn’t think he’d be out on the course until recently. Landon Brownell had been the Baraboo girls’ golf team’s only coach since the program started in 2016. However, Brownell, who still plans to coach the boys’ team in the spring, stepped away this summer. Baraboo athletic director Jim Langkamp turned to Lien..
“Landon stepped down because he gets busy with his construction business in the summer, so Jim Langkamp called me to see if I wanted to come back and do some coaching,” Lien said. “At first I was a little hesitant. Then I thought, ‘You know what? I’m retired now, it could be fun.’ And I knew the girls a little bit. I did some volunteering the last couple years with Landon when I could, so I knew a lot of the girls and I decided to take the job.”
Lien found an assistant in Sara Huhnstock, who is also a school psychologist and will coach the junior varsity team this fall.
“She’s a good player and she kind of grew up around golf," Lien said. "She grew up in Rhinelander and worked at the club up there during the summer. She’s got a pretty good sense of what’s going on, and I think the girls have connected with her well.”
The new coaching staff's transition has been made relatively smooth by the makeup of Baraboo’s veteran team. The coaches are about the only newcomers, as all five of the T-Birds that competed at the 2020 WIAA Division 1 Portage regional meet are back this year.
They were able to gather several times this summer, with about eight golfers showing up at each optional practice. Lien was immediately impressed by the ability and leadership of the returning regional players — seniors Sadie Schlender, Caroline Lewison and Meg Turkington, as well as juniors Kayla Capener and Gaby Jurvelin.
“We really have a lot of experienced seniors back this year, which I’m excited about,” Lien said, noting that senior Katie Gruber also returns with a significant number of rounds under her belt. “I’ve already relied on them quite a bit, since I’ve been out of the coaching game for a few years now. We have a lot of senior leadership on the team. Even some of the kids who aren’t seniors have been out for the team for a couple years, so they know what’s going on. They’ve been really good so far.”
Schlender played the longest last season, shooting a 110 at Hiawatha Golf Club to tie for 38th place at a WIAA Division 1 sectional meet in Tomah, in October 2020. Schlender reached sectionals by shooting a 93 in regional play, where Baraboo took used a team score of 387 to take fourth at Portage Country Club.
Lewison was a stroke shy of advancing through regionals, shooting a 94 to tie for 21st overall. Capener added a 98, Turkington shot a 102 and Jurvelin finished with a 112. Capener, Jurvelin, Lewison, Schlender and Turkington were named to the 2020 academic all-state team by the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin.
The group will frequently be on the course together again this fall, while Lien said several underclassmen showed promise during the offseason contact days.
"I think we’re going to have a solid group of our top five or six kids," Lien said. “The girls have been great. They’re super good kids and I’m looking forward to working with them. But it’s going to be a whirlwind. Once the season starts, the meets come fast."
After the COVID-19 pandemic canceled true Badger Conference events last year, the 2021 T-Birds will play five dual meets and a conference tournament to see how they stack up in the Badger West. The new conference will consist of Baraboo, Madison Edgewood, Mount Horeb, Oregon, Portage and Reedsburg.
While interested to see how the new conference alignment shakes out, Lien isn’t overly concerned with who else is on the course.
“I really think the most important thing you can think about as a golfer is you’re playing the course, you’re not playing the opponent,” Lien said. “If you get caught up with what your opponent’s doing all the time, how far they’re hitting it or how they’re scoring, you’re really going to have a hard time playing. The common enemy is the course, it’s not the team you’re playing or the opponent. You have to beat the course, and if you beat the course, those other things will fall into line.”