PREP GIRLS GOLF: Lien returns to lead veteran-laden Baraboo team

While Lien likes the mental aspect of the game, he also says that the format of high school golf makes it difficult to strictly coach fundamentals. Things move too fast. That's the case for the Thunderbirds, who start practice Monday and play season-opening meets at Watertown on Wednesday and Reedsburg on Thursday. By the end of August, the Baraboo girls' golf team will have competed in nine events.

“They’ll get a lot of exposure to other teams, so by the time the season is drawing to an end, I think we’ll have a pretty good sense of where we stand among other teams in the region,” Lien said. “I like using the invitationals to get used to playing in bigger events and get exposed to other schools."

That doesn’t leave much time to overhaul somebody’s swing. If issues arise with swing mechanics, Lien expects to consult with Baraboo Country Club head professional Clint Hutchens or assistant professional Marcus Rogers. Otherwise, the focus will be on keeping confidence high and chins up as the T-Birds move around the course.

Lien didn’t think he’d be out on the course until recently. Landon Brownell had been the Baraboo girls’ golf team’s only coach since the program started in 2016. However, Brownell, who still plans to coach the boys’ team in the spring, stepped away this summer. Baraboo athletic director Jim Langkamp turned to Lien..