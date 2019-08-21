The Baraboo High School girls golf team opened its individual stroke-play season with a seventh-place finish at Wednesday's Wisconsin Dells Invitational.
The Thunderbirds used a four-player team score of 407 to take seventh out of nine teams in the Division 1 meet at Coldwater Canyon Golf Course, trailing Tomah (340), Green Bay Preble (354), Reedsburg (361), Stoughton (374), Wauwautosa (377) and DeForest (382). The T-Birds took third out of four Badger North Conference teams in their first event together, beating out only seventh-place Waunakee (412).
Carly Moon put together a ninth-place finish in her first individual event of the year. The senior shot an 85, including a back-nine 41, on the par-71 course to lead the T-Birds, who played in scrambles Monday and Tuesday.
Baraboo's Caroline Lewison used a front-nine 46 to shoot a 100, while Sadie Schlender added a 103, Meg Turkington shot a 125 and Kayla Capener shot a 119.
Wauwautosa's Rachel Kauflin shot a 70 to win individual medalist honors. Stoughton's Myranda Kotlowski and Caylie Kotlowski were the only other individuals to shoot under 80, both carding a 78.
The T-Birds' first home event of the season will come Monday, when they host Portage in a Badger North Conference dual at Fairfield Hills Golf Course.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)