The Baraboo High School girls golf team dropped its number of strokes by 25 in one day.
The Thunderbirds shot a 390 Wednesday at River Run Golf Course in Sparta, well below the 415 they shot Tuesday at the Baraboo Country Club.
Wednesday's four-player score of 390 was good for a fifth-place finish out of 11 teams at the Sparta Joanie O. Invite, as Baraboo trailed Onalaska (338), La Crosse (342), Tomah (353) and Osseo-Fairchild (386).
Carly Moon placed second out of more than 60 individuals. The senior played a consistent round, using a front-nine 42 and a back-nine 41 to card an 83.
Moon was the runner-up to Onalaska's Amber Nguyen, who shot a front-nine 38 on the way to an 80. All four Onalaska scorers shot an 87 or less to easily win the team title.
While Moon was the only T-Bird to break the 100-stroke mark on Tuesday, she was joined by a pair of teammates Wednesday. Caroline Lewison and Sadie Schlender shot a 98 and 99, respectively, to finish in the top 20. Adele Griffin shot a 110 to round out the scoring, while Meg Turkington shot a 115 as Baraboo's fifth golfer.
The T-Birds, who also sent their junior varsity team to the Portage Invitational Wednesday, will be off until they host Beaver Dam in a Sept. 3 Badger North Conference dual match at Baraboo Country Club.
