PREP GIRLS GOLF: Reedsburg advances through regionals while Baraboo's season ends

“Caroline Lewison is going through one of those times where you reflect back to every shot and every hole as she missed a chance to advance by only one stroke,” Brownell said. “I know sophomore Kayla Capener is also going through that as she didn’t play her best golf today, but knows that she was also in there with a chance. But that is the way things go in the game.

“It is definitely a game of numbers and the person who posts the number ends up advancing when it comes to this part of the season. Many of the girls in our program deserve to advance on. We play in a tough regional and sectional series. When you see the scores on the WIAA website, you can see how it plays out and just doesn’t seem equitable when you see scores from around the state.”

Meg Turkington shot a 102 to round out Baraboo’s scoring. The junior had two pars to finish with a 49 on the front and a 53 on the back. Sophomore Gaby Jurvelin shot a 57 and a 55 to finish with a 112 in Baraboo’s fifth spot.

Like Reedsburg, every Baraboo golfer on the course Thursday will be eligible to return next season.