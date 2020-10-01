PREP GIRLS GOLF: Reedsburg advances through regionals while Baraboo's season ends

The Reedsburg prep girls golf team earned itself at least one more chance to tee it up.
The Beavers did exactly what they needed to Thursday, shooting a 356 to take fourth in the nine-team WIAA Division 1 regional meet at Portage Country Club. The top four teams advanced to Monday’s sectional at Hiawatha Golf Club in Tomah, meaning Reedsburg will be joined by Waunakee (328), Tomah (339) and Onalaska (347).
“It is a great feeling getting back to sectionals,” Reedsburg coach Jesse Monte said. “The girls were very excited and I think it is a huge jump for our program. We lost three key players from our varsity team last year, and to think that we would get through this regional shooting that score was beyond expectations. We are looking forward to having a shot at sectionals, and we get to play more golf.”
The fourth qualifying spot was a bit of a toss up, but the Beavers were able to wrestle it away from Portage (377), DeForest (381), Baraboo (387) and Sparta (446).
“We knew the regional was stacked with a lot of talented golfers,” Monte said. “As a team, we were sitting in fifth place by average. We were about 50/50 with Baraboo, DeForest and Portage with the events we played in together throughout the year, so we knew it would be tough to get through.
“We all knew what we had to do and the girls played excellent. I believe this was our second-lowest round in school history so it was a great time for it.”
It started with Ashleigh Johnson. The sophomore shot a front-nine 44 and a back-nine 40 on the way to carding an 84 on the par-70 course to tie for ninth place.
“Ashleigh played well. She had a nice balanced day,” Monte said. “Sometimes things were not working with her irons or something, and she found a way to fight through them. No matter what, we have preached the importance of the short game for years because when the swing starts getting loose, you can always rely on the short game. That is what she did. Had a couple of really nice chips and some great putts. When she gets on a roll, she can really play.”
Johnson led a Reedsburg contingent that had all four point scorers well under 100. Grace Benish added a 90, while Elizabeth Carey and Lily McPherson each shot a 91 to round out the scoring. Sierra Gronley also carded a 110 for a young Reedsburg team that features four sophomores along with Benish, a junior.
“I thought the whole team did well,” Monte said. “Grace had a great round of 90 and Elizabeth and Lily both shot 91s, which are all great scores. Sienna had a really nice stretch of holes and shot a 49 on the front nine. Elizabeth and Lily both shooting a 43 on the front nine was incredible to watch. They were on.
“To get through in a regional like this one, you had to have all girls firing.”
While Baraboo didn’t qualify as a team, their season isn’t quite over, as Sadie Schlender shot a 93 to earn a spot in sectionals.
“I am very proud of Sadie,” Baraboo coach Landon Brownell said of the junior co-captain. “She is very dedicated and a true competitor. If you would ask her how her golf game has been this season, she would probably tell you she hasn’t played her best. Athletes have times of being in a slump and Sadie was probably in one of those in the middle of our season. But she kept working at her game and in the last few weeks it has really been coming along.”
Support Local Journalism
Schlender earned the fourth and final individual spot, finishing 20th overall and putting up the fourth-lowest score of anyone not on the qualifying teams. Portage’s Sophie Denure (76) won individual medalist honors Thursday and will also be going to sectionals as an individual, as will Deorest’s Lexi Scheuerell (12th, 86) and Portage’s Ella Denure (17th, 92).
Caroline Lewison was a stroke shy of advancing, carding a 47 on the front and back to shoot a 94 and tie DeForest’s Taryn Endres for 21st overall. Lewison, golfing from the No. 1 spot, capped off her round with a par, bogey, bogey flourish. The junior had six pars and a birdie on the par-4 sixth.
Kayla Capener was the third T-Bird to shoot in the 90s. The sophomore’s round of 98 was good for a 24th-place finish overall. Capener birdied the par-4 second on the way to a front-nine 51, then opened the back by going par, birdie, par on the way to a 47.
“Caroline Lewison is going through one of those times where you reflect back to every shot and every hole as she missed a chance to advance by only one stroke,” Brownell said. “I know sophomore Kayla Capener is also going through that as she didn’t play her best golf today, but knows that she was also in there with a chance. But that is the way things go in the game.
“It is definitely a game of numbers and the person who posts the number ends up advancing when it comes to this part of the season. Many of the girls in our program deserve to advance on. We play in a tough regional and sectional series. When you see the scores on the WIAA website, you can see how it plays out and just doesn’t seem equitable when you see scores from around the state.”
Meg Turkington shot a 102 to round out Baraboo’s scoring. The junior had two pars to finish with a 49 on the front and a 53 on the back. Sophomore Gaby Jurvelin shot a 57 and a 55 to finish with a 112 in Baraboo’s fifth spot.
Like Reedsburg, every Baraboo golfer on the course Thursday will be eligible to return next season.
“I am so proud of each girl in our program, as they have all shown so much growth and improvements in their golf games,” Brownell said. “We have a young program and can’t wait to see what we will be able to do next fall — as a team and program.
“We have such a great group of girls who have fun together and also work hard together. We have many opportunities to discuss not only the aspects of golf, but of life. The girls have developed a uniquely close bond in our sport and it is such a great thing to see as a coach.”
Note: The top four teams, along with the top four individuals not part of a qualifying team, advance to sectional play.
Team scores: Waunakee 328; Tomah 339; Onalaska 347; Reedsburg 356; Portage 377; DeForest 381; Baraboo 387; Sparta 446.
Individual sectional qualifiers: S. Denure, P, 76; Scheuerell, D, 86; E. Denure, P, 92; Schlender, B, 93.
Top five individuals: 1, S. Denure, P, 76; 2, Bronston, On, 79; 3, Kinzel, W, 80; 4, Pokela, T, 80; 5, Stricker, W, 80.
Reedsburg: Ashleigh Johnson 44-40 84, Grace Benish 46-44 90, Elizabeth Carey 43-48 91, Lily McPherson 43-48 91, Sienna Gronley 49-61 110. Baraboo: Sadie Schlender 48-45 93, Caroline Lewison 47-47 94, Kayla Capener 51-47 98, Meg Turkington 49-53 102, Gabby Jurvelin 57-55. At Portage CC, par 70.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!