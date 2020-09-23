PREP GIRLS GOLF: Reedsburg goes low to win Badger North culminating event

Johnson had a different around, shooting a 49 on the front before using three back-nine pars to shoot a 42. Sienna Gronley came up big in Reedsburg's third spot, shooting a 94 to tie Baraboo's Sadie Schlender for sixth place.

"Sienna Gronley had her best round of the year," Monte said. "Her putting was about as good as it could get. I think she only had 30 or 31 putts total for the day. We worked on her grip a little, back to fundamentals, and it worked out great."

Elizabeth Carey and Lily McPherson each shot a 102 to round out the scoring for Reedsburg.

It was an impressive finish for the Beavers, who graduated nine seniors in an offseason that was also impacted by COVID-19.

"I am incredibly proud of the way the girls stuck together this summer and pushed each other every week to get out on the course," Monte said. "There is a lot of competition on this team, yet it has one of the best team feels to it as well. The girls are really rooting for one another. Nobody wants to let the others down. It was really the group of girls getting after it three, four, five or more days a week on the course working on their game."

Schlender, a junior, was the lone Baraboo golfer to shoot below 100, tallying two pars on the way to a 94.