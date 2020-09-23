PREP GIRLS GOLF: Reedsburg goes low to win Badger North culminating event

The Reedsburg prep girls golf team got the best of their area rivals Wednesday at Lake Wisconsin Country Club.
The Beavers shot a 376 to win the four-team Badger North Conference culminating event, beating out a field that included DeForest (380), Portage (387) and Baraboo (398).
"It may have been a little lower than I expected, but it was a different low than I would have expected," Reedsburg head coach Jesse Monte said after the round. "We have been close with these teams all year. Win one, lose one. To get it together for 18 from this group was great."
"It was an awesome day for golf with very ideal conditions but our girls did not have their best performance at Lake Wisconsin Country Club," Baraboo head coach Landon Brownell said. "It seemed like it was one of those rounds where the pieces just didn't fall into place with our players. A few holes with high numbers just kept adding up."
DeForest's Taryn Endres shot a 15-over-par 85 to take home medalist honors while Portage's Ella Denure finished three strokes back in second place.
Reedsburg put two individuals in the top five, as Grace Benish (89) and Ashleigh Johnson (91) took third and fifth, respectively.
"Grace was just playing really well on the front," Monte said of Benish, who had a birdie and four pars on the way to carding a 43 on the front nine. "Started leaking a little on the back, but held it together. She made some key putts and was in a couple of situations where she could have put up a big number and found a way to fight through it."
Johnson had a different around, shooting a 49 on the front before using three back-nine pars to shoot a 42. Sienna Gronley came up big in Reedsburg's third spot, shooting a 94 to tie Baraboo's Sadie Schlender for sixth place.
"Sienna Gronley had her best round of the year," Monte said. "Her putting was about as good as it could get. I think she only had 30 or 31 putts total for the day. We worked on her grip a little, back to fundamentals, and it worked out great."
Elizabeth Carey and Lily McPherson each shot a 102 to round out the scoring for Reedsburg.
It was an impressive finish for the Beavers, who graduated nine seniors in an offseason that was also impacted by COVID-19.
"I am incredibly proud of the way the girls stuck together this summer and pushed each other every week to get out on the course," Monte said. "There is a lot of competition on this team, yet it has one of the best team feels to it as well. The girls are really rooting for one another. Nobody wants to let the others down. It was really the group of girls getting after it three, four, five or more days a week on the course working on their game."
Schlender, a junior, was the lone Baraboo golfer to shoot below 100, tallying two pars on the way to a 94.
"I am very happy to see her bringing down her scores as we enter into the end of the season and she was in good spirits today," Brownell said.
Meg Turkington added a 100 for the Thunderbirds, while Caroline Lewison and Kayla Capener each shot 102s, and Gaby Jurvelin shot a 106.
"Kayla Capener and Caroline Lewison had a bit of a struggling round and needed to grind out the 18-hole round," Brownell said. "Things just weren't clicking. If one of them hit a great tee shot, there seemed to be times the ball was blocked out by a tree or and also saw some bad kicks and some out-of-bounds trouble in certain spots. But that is how golf goes sometimes.
"Meg Turkington played well today on the majority of her holes but also had a few holes with some higher numbers. Gabby Jurvelin is continuing to improve her game and as a sophomore getting valuable varsity experience is only going to continue to go down in scoring."
All four teams from Wednesday's meet are scheduled to compete in a nine-team WIAA Division 1 regional on Oct. 1 at Portage Country Club.
"The regional is going to be our version of state," Monte said. "I feel like we are loaded with talent. It is rather unfortunate that only four of these teams and four individuals will make it through to the next level."
