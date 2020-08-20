PREP GIRLS GOLF: Reedsburg wins, Baraboo 4th at Wisconsin Dells scramble

After more than five months off, Baraboo High School athletics returned to official competition at Thursday's season-opening girls' golf invitational in Wisconsin Dells.
Juniors Caroline Lewison, Sadie Schlender and Meg Turkington teamed up with sophomores Kayla Capener and Gaby Jurvelin to shoot a 1-under-par 71 in the scramble event, as Baraboo placed fourth out of 10 teams at the par-72 Wild Rock Golf Course.
Reedsburg's A team won the title with a 67, followed by Portage (69), Wisconsin Dells A (71), Baraboo (72), Germantown A (72), Osseo-Fairchild (72), Tomah (76), Germantown B (78), Reedsburg B (84) and Wisconsin Dells B (94).
It was a solid showing for a young Baraboo team that began practice Monday — the first day the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association allowed prep practices to be held in a fall season that has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I was very happy to be out there with the girls, and I thought they did extremely well for their first event," Baraboo assistant coach Josh Porter said. "It helped so much that it was a scramble and everything, but I think they played well and enjoyed it.
"We’ve had only three practices with the girls where they were able to actually shoot and work out some stuff, so I was very pleased with how they played as a team today."
The Thunderbirds started the event on hole 17, recording a par and a birdie before making the turn back to the first hole. They ran off six more consecutive pars before bogeying three of the next four holes. They rallied to par five of their last six holes, with the exception of a birdie on the par-4 13th.
"The two birdies were nice because it was good shots all around, with a nice easy three- or four-foot putt," Porter said. "The couple bogeys we had on the front were just a couple off shots into the green, so we had some tough chips. A lot of those greens at Wild Rock, if you’re not in the right place, are very tough to get close to the hole on."
The scramble allowed Porter to follow the T-Birds throughout the round, giving him an early look at what went well and where improvements can be made.
"Off the tee is something we’re going to have to work on with a few of the girls, and I think that was a big part today of why we struggled on some holes," Porter said. "Then just the approach shots into the green; basically 120 yards in or something is what we’re going to have to work on.
"I was pretty pleased with the way they putted; I don’t think we had a three-putt out of anyone today, and all of our putts that we missed, but didn’t take, were very close to the hole and would have been a good two-putt if they need to. Overall I was very pleased, just off the tee we’re going to have to work on and then our approach going into greens, as far as pin placement and what clubs we’re going to have to use."
Reedsburg's Ashleigh Johnson, Grace Benish, Lily McPherson, Elizabeth Carey and Madison Monte finished with a 32 on the front nine and a 35 on the back. The Beavers tallied six birdies, including four straight beginning on the third hole.
Reedsburg's second team of Sienna Gronley, Emma Timlin, Albany Holderdein and Arianne Noga shot a 41 on the front and a 43 on the back.
The T-Birds got a glimpse of their new-look roster, as they were playing their first event after the graduation of Carly Moon and Adele Griffin, who were four-year players for a Baraboo program that started in 2016. Moon was at the top of the Baraboo lineup each year, including placing 50th at the 2018 WIAA Division 1 state meet, winning the 2019 Badger North Conference individual title and winning medalist honors at the 2019 Baraboo regional meet. Moon and Griffin were both Wisconsin Golf Coaches Association academic all-state picks last year.
But Baraboo's lineup Thursday has built up some experience. Lewison, Capener and Turkington helped Baraboo place fourth at the conference meet last season, while Schlender joined for regionals.
"With the fact that our varsity isn’t going to have any seniors on it, I feel like the potential for games to improve is very high for us right now," Porter said.
Thursday's scramble was one of the first official prep events in Wisconsin since several winter state championships and the entire spring seasons were canceled in mid-March. It was Baraboo's first event since the boys basketball team suffered a 60-39 loss to Sauk Prairie in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal on March 3, and Reedsburg's first event since a 53-45 loss to Stoughton in a Division 2 boys basketball regional final on March 7.
"It was a little different with all the rules and restrictions we have on everything, but just the fact we’re playing golf right now is really nice," Porter said of the T-Birds, who will be back on the course for Tuesday's invite at Baraboo Country Club. "The fact today was a scramble was very nice as far as letting them comfort into it, but I’m very confident and looking very forward to seeing what the girls bring to the table this year."
