PREP GIRLS GOLF: Reedsburg wins, Baraboo 4th at Wisconsin Dells scramble

The Thunderbirds started the event on hole 17, recording a par and a birdie before making the turn back to the first hole. They ran off six more consecutive pars before bogeying three of the next four holes. They rallied to par five of their last six holes, with the exception of a birdie on the par-4 13th.

"The two birdies were nice because it was good shots all around, with a nice easy three- or four-foot putt," Porter said. "The couple bogeys we had on the front were just a couple off shots into the green, so we had some tough chips. A lot of those greens at Wild Rock, if you’re not in the right place, are very tough to get close to the hole on."

The scramble allowed Porter to follow the T-Birds throughout the round, giving him an early look at what went well and where improvements can be made.

"Off the tee is something we’re going to have to work on with a few of the girls, and I think that was a big part today of why we struggled on some holes," Porter said. "Then just the approach shots into the green; basically 120 yards in or something is what we’re going to have to work on.