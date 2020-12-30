PREP GIRLS HOCKEY: Badger Lightning start slow after layoff, fall to Lakeshore, 6-1

“That’s hard, especially from the layoff. You want that first period or so to just get back into a rhythm and get back into things, and when you dig yourself a hole, it makes it a little difficult to get that back,” Capener said.

Badger was able to do that after opening the period on a power play. After Lakeshore’s Alison Kellner was assessed a two-minute tripping penalty to end the first period, Bowden struck at the 1:12 mark of the second.

Kayla Capener kept the play alive, then fed it on the far boards to Eryn Benson, who fired a centering pass to Bowden. The diminutive forward was able to sneak her ensuing shot inside the far post to cut the lead to 3-1.

“That was her role last year; she was just in the right spot at the right time to make stuff happen on the power play,” Rick Capener said of Benson, who was playing in her first game of the season after missing Badger’s opening five games due to quarantine.

Baraboo was unable to seize on its momentum, however, as Lakeshore scored at 6:39 through Elle Fisher on a one-timer from Bilsborough, who added her second tally on the power play in the final two minutes of the second for a 5-1 lead.