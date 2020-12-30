PREP GIRLS HOCKEY: Badger Lightning start slow after layoff, fall to Lakeshore, 6-1

Due to some cancellations and the holiday break, the Baraboo co-op girls hockey team hadn’t been in live game action for nearly three weeks.
Couple that with another slow start and the Badger Lightning took a while to heat up in Tuesday night's 6-1 loss to the Lakeshore Lightning at Pierce Park. Bella Bowden scored the lone tally for Baraboo, while goaltender Alyssa Gada made 38 saves in the loss.
“The three weeks off, players out and not having enough — our numbers are low to begin with — it’s tough to get through practices and get through the stuff you want to get through,” Baraboo coach Rick Capener said.
“(But) there’s no excuses, we didn’t play our game of hockey tonight, and that was from the start and what put us in that hole.”
Lakeshore (4-5-0), a co-op based out of Cedarburg, wasted little time finding the back of the net, scoring just 2 minutes, 11 seconds into the opening period.
Sydney Barlett provided the breakthrough as she cleaned up a rebound and snuck the loose puck inside the right post and past Gada for the 1-0 lead. Lakeshore had a prime chance to add to its lead after a two-minute Bowden body checking penalty sent them onto the power play seconds later.
Badger’s penalty kill held up however, killing off the infraction; however, Lakeshore kept coming and quickly added to its tally. Jillian Bilsborough doubled the lead at 5:18 before Joelle Erickson added a third tally just 32 seconds later to extend the advantage to 3-0.
“That’s hard, especially from the layoff. You want that first period or so to just get back into a rhythm and get back into things, and when you dig yourself a hole, it makes it a little difficult to get that back,” Capener said.
Badger was able to do that after opening the period on a power play. After Lakeshore’s Alison Kellner was assessed a two-minute tripping penalty to end the first period, Bowden struck at the 1:12 mark of the second.
Kayla Capener kept the play alive, then fed it on the far boards to Eryn Benson, who fired a centering pass to Bowden. The diminutive forward was able to sneak her ensuing shot inside the far post to cut the lead to 3-1.
“That was her role last year; she was just in the right spot at the right time to make stuff happen on the power play,” Rick Capener said of Benson, who was playing in her first game of the season after missing Badger’s opening five games due to quarantine.
Baraboo was unable to seize on its momentum, however, as Lakeshore scored at 6:39 through Elle Fisher on a one-timer from Bilsborough, who added her second tally on the power play in the final two minutes of the second for a 5-1 lead.
Fisher, who finished with four points, snared her second goal of the night just over 7 minutes into the third to cap things off. Despite the loss, Rick Capener said there was plenty of positives to draw on from the loss, namely Badger’s defensive zone coverage and quality looks on goal.
“It’s tough, but it’s nothing we can’t overcome. We have some skilled players, some good things going and just have to get things going a bit,” he said.
Things won’t get easier with Badger facing three games next week, starting with a home tilt against the Fond du Lac Warbirbs co-op.
