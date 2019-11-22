The Badger Lightning prep girls hockey team has struggled to reach double-digit participation numbers in recent years.
That's no longer an issue, as an influx of seven freshmen give the Baraboo-based co-op 16 players heading into the 2019-20 season.
"We're going to run three lines tomorrow night, which these girls haven't seen in three or four years," Badger Lightning head coach Rick Capener said Thursday, the day before the season-opening game at Viroqua. "They might be wondering why they aren't playing as much, but it's going to help down the stretch."
Low numbers and fatigue have plagued the Lightning in recent years. Their one win in their last 38 games, including a 1-16 record last year, doesn't fully illustrate the quality of the Lightnings' top lines. They just didn't have enough of them to keep up with other teams over the course of three periods.
"Not to have the wheels of off the bus in the third period," Capener said of one his early-season goals. "This team has shown the last couple years they can compete with teams, but as the game goes on they get tired without the bench."
Capener is very familiar with what the program has been up to, even though he hasn't been the coach the past two years. A long-time coach in the Badger Lightning youth organization, Capener coached the varsity team in 2015-16 and 2016-17 before resigning. The Lightning managed to keep the team afloat the last two years, as Sara Durst stepped in to coach in 2017-18 and Natalia Zagorodnikova coached last year.
John Blosenski was announced as the Lightning's next coach this summer, but that fell through this fall and Baraboo athletic director contacted Capener. He was willing to step back into the role.
"I love and have passion for the program," Capener said of why he agreed to come back. "I wasn't going to let them not have someone. So I said, 'yeah, I'm more than happy to come back.' ... "I've gone to a couple games (in recent years). I feel like I always kind of had my finger on the pulse, even if it was from further away."
Capener's standing with the youth program gives him something that the Lightning have been missing the last few years. Familiarity. Capener knows all 16 girls in the program, a group that includes six seniors, three sophomores and seven freshmen.
"All the seniors are going to be huge contributors," Capener said, noting that it might take time for the Lightnings' youth to translate to the varsity level. "The challenge is going to be speed and size, but the group of freshmen that came in is a talented group. We'll see contributions right away. ... This freshman group has a couple speedsters. And the ones that don't have that speed have hockey smarts."
The players represent four area communities, with eight players coming from Baraboo, five from Reedsburg, two from Mauston and one from Elroy. The group has meshed well since practice opened Nov. 11.
"Practice has been really upbeat," said Capener, whose daughter Kayla is a freshman forward from Baraboo. "We're starting to get our hockey legs and hockey lungs back. ... And then trying to get lines coordinated. ... focusing on building that chemistry between the lines."
There's already chemistry between some of the veterans. Reedsburg seniors Kaylee Engal and Allison Knull will team up with Baraboo senior Ellie Goethel and Mauston senior Baylee Babcock to ignite the offensive attack. The group will attempt to get more shots off. Capener would like to see about 10 shots per period from a team that averaged about 20 shots per game last year.
On the defensive end of the ice, seniors Emily Patton, of Mauston, and Jordann Meinhardt, of Reedsburg, are back along with Baraboo sophomore Carson Blosenski.
There will be a new goalie in net, as Natalie Buss — a Mauston senior who started every game last year — is studying abroad during hockey season. Reedsburg freshman Katlyin Elder will take over in goal for a Lightning team that gave up 6.6 goals per game in the regular season last year.
"She has some limited goalie experience... and she volunteered to be the goalie and she's doing really well," Capener said. "But we'll have to protect her and limit shots, just like we would for any goalie."
Every Lightning veteran brings back a significant amount of experience, although they graduated their lone All-Badger North Conference player from each of the last two seasons. Mauston’s Lizzie Patton had five goals and five assists on the way to being named a second-team defenseman in 2018-19.
It's going to take time for the Lightning to adjust to playing with each other and with a full roster, but they'll take it slowly over the course of the three-month season.
"Our motto has been that we're running a marathon," said Capener, who led the Lightning to a 4-19 record in 2016-17. "We're going to try to get things done early, and then move forward maximizing our strengths and minimizing weaknesses.
"They're setting some pretty high goals, we'd like to keep chipping away at those."
