The Baraboo Lightning prep girls hockey team, a Baraboo-based co-op, opened the 2019-20 season with a 6-3 loss at Viroqua on Friday.
The teams combined for eight third-period goals — five for Viroqua and three for Badger. The Lightning's goals game from Kaylee Engel, Baylee Babcock and Daelynn Merrell.
The Lightning will visit Hartland Arrowhead on Tuesday.
