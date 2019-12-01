The Badger Lightning prep girls hockey team picked up its first win of the season Saturday afternoon.
The Baraboo-based co-op broke a tie with three straight third-period goals on the way to a 7-5 win over Medford at Poppy Waterman Ice Arena in Baraboo.
The Lightning scored in all three periods, starting with three goals in the first 17-minute stretch. The first came from Bella Bowden, who took an assist from Baylee Babcock and scored 4 minutes, 39 seconds into the game.
Medford's Emily Schafer answered with back-to-back goals, the first at 11:34 with an assist from Kristen Brandner and the second unassisted at 12:27.
Baraboo freshman Kayla Capener scored at 14:47 to tie the game at 2, then Mauston senior Emily Patton scored a power-play goal at 15:08 to give the Lightning a 3-2 lead going into the first intermission.
Reedsburg senior Kaylee Engal added on 1:01 into the second period. Schafer and Kyla Kennedy each scored for Medford to tie the game at 4 going into the final period.
The Lightning came out of the gates fast in the third, with Babcock and Capener assisting Bowden 0:43 into the period to give them a 5-4 lead. Mallory Ruhland and Capener added insurance goals at 4:44 and 12:37, respectively, to open up a 7-4 lead — the largest lead of the night for either team.
Medford (0-3) closed the scoring when Schafer scored her fourth goal of the night at the 13:27 mark.
Reedsburg freshman Katlyin Elder made 31 saves for the Lightning, while Alex Nicks tallied 35 saves for the Raiders.
The Lightning matched their win total from last season, when they ended a 23-game losing streak with a 10-3 win over Medford on Nov. 23, 2018. The Lightning's last win against a non-Medford opponent was a 9-2 victory over the Beaver Dam co-op on Feb. 7, 2017.
Lakeshore 5, Badger 2
Badger's doubleheader wrapped up with Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Lakeshore Lightning.
Baraboo senior Ellie Goethel scored just 2:03 into the game, taking assists from Allison Knull and Jordan Meinhardt to give Badger (1-3) its only lead of the night.
Lakeshore (2-1-1) responded with four unanswered goals, with Alison Kellner, Gwen Cherella, Anna Gontarski and Caitlin Kennedy each scoring to give the Mequon-based co-op a 4-1 lead through two periods.
Knull scored 5:16 into the third period, receiving assists from Goethel and Engal. Kellner closed the scoring with four minutes to play.
Elder finished with 33 saves, while Kami McCardle had 33 saves for Lakeshore.
The Lightning will visit Middleton on Tuesday.
