You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
PREP GIRLS HOCKEY: Baraboo co-op blanked by Beloit Memorial co-op
0 comments
PREP GIRLS HOCKEY

PREP GIRLS HOCKEY: Baraboo co-op blanked by Beloit Memorial co-op

{{featured_button_text}}

The Badger Lightning prep girls hockey team never found the back of the net Thursday night.

The Baraboo-based co-op suffered an 8-0 Badger Conference loss to the Beloit Memorial co-op at Poppy Waterman Ice Arena in Baraboo.

The Lightning were shut out for the third time this season, falling to 1-5 overall, including 0-3 in the Badger Conference.

The Beloit Memorial co-op improved to 5-1 overall, including 2-0 in conference action. The Fury had eliminated the Lightning in the first round of the 2019 WIAA playoffs, notching a 6-0 win.

The Lightning will play a non-conference game at Onalaska on Tuesday.

Follow Brock Fritz on Twitter @BrockFritz.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News