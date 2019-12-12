PREP GIRLS HOCKEY: Baraboo co-op blanked by Beloit Memorial co-op

The Badger Lightning prep girls hockey team never found the back of the net Thursday night.
The Baraboo-based co-op suffered an 8-0 Badger Conference loss to the Beloit Memorial co-op at Poppy Waterman Ice Arena in Baraboo.
The Lightning were shut out for the third time this season, falling to 1-5 overall, including 0-3 in the Badger Conference.
The Beloit Memorial co-op improved to 5-1 overall, including 2-0 in conference action. The Fury had eliminated the Lightning in the first round of the 2019 WIAA playoffs, notching a 6-0 win.
The Lightning will play a non-conference game at Onalaska on Tuesday.
