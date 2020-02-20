PREP GIRLS HOCKEY: Baraboo co-op blanked by Sun Prairie co-op in regional final

The Sun Prairie co-op prep girls hockey team put Thursday's game away early.
The second-seeded Cap City Cougars scored three goals in the opening minutes and cruised to hand the seventh-seeded Badger Lightning a 9-0 loss in a WIAA regional final in Sun Prairie.
The game was tied for just 19 seconds as Sun Prairie's Olivia Thompson fired home an assist by Mary Goss to break the scoring open for the Cougars (20-4). Riley Ledford added an unassisted goal at the 5 minutes, 7 seconds before Lauren Bliefernicht put home assists from Amanda Bauer and Camille Baker at 6:38 for a 3-0 lead.
The Lightning (5-17), a Baraboo-led co-op featuring players from Mauston, Reedsburg and Royall, started to create some pressure in the second half of the first period. Ellie Goethel got a shot off, but couldn't find the twine behind Sun Prairie goalie Lexi Holman, who made the first of her 11 saves.
The Cougars struck right back against the Lightning as Zephryn Jager took a pass from Holman and roofed it top shelf for a 4-0 lead at the 9:46 mark.
The Lightning's Allison Knull and Bella Bowden briefly kept possession in their offensive zone, but were quickly back on the defensive. Kaitlyin Elder, a freshman goalie from Reedsburg, saved three shots, including a powerful one by Bauer, but the Lightning was put back on its heels after putting the Cougars on a power play.
Sun Prairie took advantage with Bauer deflecting a Jager shot past Elder at 16:53 for a 5-0 lead. Elder made 15 saves in the opening period, as the Lightning were outshot 20-2.
You have free articles remaining.
Sun Prairie wasted little time adding to its lead as Aubrie Deprey got the first goal of the second off an assist from Kallen Gill 2:44 into the period. Bliefernicht added another 27 seconds to stretch the advantage to 7-0.
The Lightning's Emily Patton had a shot blocked before Mallory Ruhland started to create some pressure down the right side. The Royall freshman was able to find Knull for a shot, but the chance went wide.
The Cougars capitalized on another Lightning penalty when Jager scored off a Thompson assist at 11:00 for a 8-0 lead before Bauer finished off the scoring at 14:17.
The Cougars maintained the shutout through a third period that saw the Lightning create several scoring chances down the stretch, including a scrum in front of the Sun Prairie goal as the buzzer sounded.
Sun Prairie finished with a 29-11 advantage in shots on goal, with Elder making 20 saves while the Lightning were shut out for the first time since Jan. 17.
The Cougars, who swept the season series over the Lightning, advance to host sixth-seeded Stoughton co-op in Tuesday's sectional semifinal. Stoughton (6-17-2) pulled out a 2-1 win over No. 3 Onalaska co-op on Thursday.
The first-round loss leaves the Lightning with a 5-17 overall record, including a 3-9 mark in Badger Conference play. Despite the sub-.500 record, the Lightning closed the regular season strong, winning three of their final seven games.
They've taken major strides after combining for just one win in the last two seasons, including a win-less campaign in 2017-18. The five-win season is the Lightning's first since going 5-18-1 in 2015-16.