PREP GIRLS HOCKEY: Baraboo co-op blanked by Sun Prairie co-op in regional final

Sun Prairie took advantage with Bauer deflecting a Jager shot past Elder at 16:53 for a 5-0 lead. Elder made 15 saves in the opening period, as the Lightning were outshot 20-2.

Sun Prairie wasted little time adding to its lead as Aubrie Deprey got the first goal of the second off an assist from Kallen Gill 2:44 into the period. Bliefernicht added another 27 seconds to stretch the advantage to 7-0.

The Lightning's Emily Patton had a shot blocked before Mallory Ruhland started to create some pressure down the right side. The Royall freshman was able to find Knull for a shot, but the chance went wide.

The Cougars capitalized on another Lightning penalty when Jager scored off a Thompson assist at 11:00 for a 8-0 lead before Bauer finished off the scoring at 14:17.

The Cougars maintained the shutout through a third period that saw the Lightning create several scoring chances down the stretch, including a scrum in front of the Sun Prairie goal as the buzzer sounded.

Sun Prairie finished with a 29-11 advantage in shots on goal, with Elder making 20 saves while the Lightning were shut out for the first time since Jan. 17.