PREP GIRLS HOCKEY: Baraboo co-op can't hang on against Stoughton co-op

The Baraboo co-op girls hockey team took a 3-2 lead into the first intermission on Saturday.
The Lightning couldn't make it hold, suffering a 7-3 home loss to the Stoughton co-op at Poppy Waterman Ice Arena.
The Lightning (1-8, 0-5 Badger Conference) were looking for their first win since a 7-5 home victory over Medford on Nov. 30. They started slow on Saturday, in their first action since a 7-1 loss to the Sun Prairie co-op on Dec. 19.
Stoughton (2-9-1, 1-3-1) scored 1 minute, 59 seconds into the game, and tacked on another goal at the 10:40 mark, taking a 2-0 lead before the Lightning responded.
Baraboo got on the board at the 9:47 mark, with Allison Knull chasing down a puck and firing it in the back of the net to cut the deficit in half.
The Lightning tied the game when Bella Bowden scored with 5:32 to play in the first, then took their only lead of the night with a goal in the final minute.
Stoughton drew even with a goal in the second period, then pulled away with a four-goal third.
The Baraboo co-op will continue Badger Conference play at Beaver Dam on Thursday.
