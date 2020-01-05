You are the owner of this article.
PREP GIRLS HOCKEY: Baraboo co-op can't hang on against Stoughton co-op
PREP GIRLS HOCKEY | STOUGHTON CO-OP 7, BARABOO CO-OP 3

PREP GIRLS HOCKEY: Baraboo co-op can't hang on against Stoughton co-op

The Baraboo co-op girls hockey team took a 3-2 lead into the first intermission on Saturday.

The Lightning couldn't make it hold, suffering a 7-3 home loss to the Stoughton co-op at Poppy Waterman Ice Arena.

The Lightning (1-8, 0-5 Badger Conference) were looking for their first win since a 7-5 home victory over Medford on Nov. 30. They started slow on Saturday, in their first action since a 7-1 loss to the Sun Prairie co-op on Dec. 19.

Stoughton (2-9-1, 1-3-1) scored 1 minute, 59 seconds into the game, and tacked on another goal at the 10:40 mark, taking a 2-0 lead before the Lightning responded.

Baraboo got on the board at the 9:47 mark, with Allison Knull chasing down a puck and firing it in the back of the net to cut the deficit in half.

The Lightning tied the game when Bella Bowden scored with 5:32 to play in the first, then took their only lead of the night with a goal in the final minute.

Stoughton drew even with a goal in the second period, then pulled away with a four-goal third.

The Baraboo co-op will continue Badger Conference play at Beaver Dam on Thursday.

