PREP GIRLS HOCKEY: Baraboo co-op can't slow Onalaska

The Badger Lightning prep girls hockey team found the back of the net again Tuesday.

The Lightning, a Baraboo-based co-op, scored their first goals since November, but they couldn't slow down Onalaska in a 9-3 non-conference loss at the Onalaska Omni Center.

The Hilltoppers (4-5) started fast, with Kiya Bronston assisting Taylor Fox for a power-play goal just 1 minute, 32 seconds into the game. Fox added another first-period goal, while Bronston also scored two to give Onalaska a 4-0 lead going into the first intermission.

Bronston didn't slow down, adding three more second-period goals to give the sophomore forward five for the day. Chloe Strain and Anna Szymanski also scored in the second period for the Hilltoppers.

The Lightning (1-6) got on the board at the 11:56 mark of the second period, when Allison Knull assisted Ellie Goethel to briefly cut the deficit to 7-1. It was the Lightning's first goal since a 5-2 loss to the Lakeshore Lightning on Nov. 30. They were shut out in their next two games, being outscored 18-0 in that stretch.

The Lightning outscored the Hilltoppers 2-0 in the third period. Goethel assisted Emily Patton for a goal 3:51 into the period, while Bailey Babcock capped the scoring with an unassisted goal with 8:16 remaining.