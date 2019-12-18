PREP GIRLS HOCKEY: Baraboo co-op can't slow Onalaska

The Badger Lightning prep girls hockey team found the back of the net again Tuesday.
The Lightning, a Baraboo-based co-op, scored their first goals since November, but they couldn't slow down Onalaska in a 9-3 non-conference loss at the Onalaska Omni Center.
The Hilltoppers (4-5) started fast, with Kiya Bronston assisting Taylor Fox for a power-play goal just 1 minute, 32 seconds into the game. Fox added another first-period goal, while Bronston also scored two to give Onalaska a 4-0 lead going into the first intermission.
Bronston didn't slow down, adding three more second-period goals to give the sophomore forward five for the day. Chloe Strain and Anna Szymanski also scored in the second period for the Hilltoppers.
The Lightning (1-6) got on the board at the 11:56 mark of the second period, when Allison Knull assisted Ellie Goethel to briefly cut the deficit to 7-1. It was the Lightning's first goal since a 5-2 loss to the Lakeshore Lightning on Nov. 30. They were shut out in their next two games, being outscored 18-0 in that stretch.
The Lightning outscored the Hilltoppers 2-0 in the third period. Goethel assisted Emily Patton for a goal 3:51 into the period, while Bailey Babcock capped the scoring with an unassisted goal with 8:16 remaining.
Katlyin Elder made 17 saves for the Lightning, while Izzy Lassa led the Hilltoppers with 10 saves.
The Lightning will return to Badger Conference play when they host the Cap City Cougars on Thursday at Poppy Waterman Ice Arena.
