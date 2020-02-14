PREP GIRLS HOCKEY: Baraboo co-op closes regular season with road loss to Lakeshore Lightning

The Badger Lightning prep girls hockey team, a Baraboo-based co-op, closed out the regular season with Friday's 7-2 non-conference loss against the Lakeshore Lightning in Mequon.

The Baraboo co-op kept it close early, trailing 1-0 after the first period. The hosts pulled away with a four-goal second period.

Anna Gontarski had a hat trick for Lakeshore (8-10), which swept the season series. Lakeshore also claimed a 5-2 win in Baraboo on Nov. 30.

The Baraboo co-op finished the regular season with a 5-16 record, including going 3-9 to take sixth in the Badger Conference.

The Lightning are going into the playoffs with some momentum, winning three of their final six regular season games. The Baraboo co-op was coming off Tuesday's 11-4 home win over Beaver Dam.

The seventh-seeded Baraboo co-op will open the WIAA playoffs by visiting the second-seeded Sun Prairie co-op in Thursday's regional final.

The teams met twice during the regular season, with Sun Prairie notching a 9-2 home win on Jan. 23 and a 7-1 road win on Dec. 19. The winner of the third matchup will take on the third-seeded Onalaska co-op or sixth-seeded Stoughton co-op in a Feb. 25 sectional semifinal.