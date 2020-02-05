PREP GIRLS HOCKEY: Baraboo co-op dropped by Black River Falls

The Badger Lightning prep girls hockey team scored the first goal of Tuesday's game against Black River Falls.

The Baraboo-based co-op couldn't do it again the rest of the way, as Black River Falls scored eight unanswered goals to hand the Lightning an 8-1 loss at Poppy Waterman Ice Arena in Baraboo.

The Lightning (4-15) took a 1-0 lead when Eryn Benson assisted Lani Selje 2 minutes, 6 seconds into the game.

Black River Falls (9-10) took until the 6:17 mark to get on board. Lexie Hagen did the trick, taking assists from Savannah Holcomb and Reghan Yourell and scoring to tie the game at 1.

The Tigers grabbed the league on Ellie Steinhoff's power-play goal at the 8:50 mark, then Jenna Hausman and Hagen each added goals to give Black River Falls a 4-1 lead going into the first intermission.

Ellie Dolesy and Yourell each scored in the second period, while Hannah Lane and Sierra Steels scored third-period goals to give the Tigers their sixth win in their last eight games.

Badger Lightning goaltender Kaitlyin Elder saved 37 of the 45 shots she faced. Josie Mathison made 10 saves for the Tigers.