PREP GIRLS HOCKEY: Baraboo co-op drops Badger Conference game

Bailey Babcock scored the Baraboo co-op girls hockey team's lone goal in Thursday's 7-1 home loss to the Sun Prairie co-op.

Baraboo dug a 6-0 hole before Babcock found the back of the net 2 minutes, 9 seconds into the third period of the Badger Conference game at Poppy Waterman Ice Arena.. The Mauston senior was assisted by Kayla Capener and Bella Bowden.

Baraboo held off the attack until Amanda Bauer opened the scoring 7:29 into the first period. Olivia Thompson added a goal at the 12:03 mark, while Brynna Banuelos scored at 15:39.

Bauer, Camille Baker and Rachel Robbins each added second-period goals, giving the Sun Prairie co-op a 6-0 lead heading into the final intermission.

Babcock opened the third-period scoring, while Mary Goss scored an unassisted goal to cap off the Cougars' win.

Katlyin Elder made 39 saves for the Lightning, while Izzy Hahn made 11 saves for the Cougars.

The Sun Prairie co-op (7-0, 4-0 Badger Conference) remained unbeaten, outscoring opponents by 40-7 this year. The Cougars have allowed one or fewer goals in six of their first seven games.

Baraboo (1-7, 0-4), which has lost five straight games, will be off until a Jan. 4 home game against Stoughton.

