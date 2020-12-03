 Skip to main content
PREP GIRLS HOCKEY: Baraboo co-op opens with 11-3 loss to Viroqua
The Badger Lighting prep girls hockey team got the 2020-21 season started with a 11-3 loss to Viroqua.

The Baraboo-based co-op stuck with Viroqua early on, trailing 4-2 after the first period at Pierce Park Pavilion. Viroqua pulled away by outscoring the Lightning 5-0 in the second period, then capped it off with a 2-1 advantage in the third.

The Lightning, who have players from Reedsburg, Baraboo, Mauston and Royall high schools, went 5-17 last season, including 3-9 in Badger Conference play.

