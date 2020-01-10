You are the owner of this article.
PREP GIRLS HOCKEY: Baraboo co-op rolls to Badger Conference win over Beaver Dam
PREP GIRLS HOCKEY | BARABOO CO-OP 5, BEAVER DAM 1

PREP GIRLS HOCKEY: Baraboo co-op rolls to Badger Conference win over Beaver Dam

Katlyin Elder

The Badger Lightning's Katlyin Elder, of Reedsburg, makes a save during a December loss at the Middleton Metro Lynx.

 BROCK FRITZ/News Republic

The Badger Lightning left no doubt Thursday night.

The Baraboo-based girls hockey co-op rolled to a 5-1 Badger Conference win at Beaver Dam.

The teams felt each other out early on, with Beaver Dam’s Dayna Jones and Reedsburg’s Kaylee Engal each scoring first-period goals to send the teams into intermission tied at 1.

The Golden Beavers (0-8, 0-4 Badger North) were shut out the rest of the the way, while Baraboo senior Ellie Goethel gave the Lightning (2-8, 1-5 Badger Conference) control with two second-period goals. Engal and Bailey Babcock added third-period goals to cap off the win.

The Lightning gave up a season-low one goal, as goaltender Katlyin Elder made six saves.

The Baraboo co-op ended a six-game losing streak dating back to a 7-5 home win over Medford on Nov. 30. The Lightning won their first Badger Conference game since 2016-17, when they went 4-18, including 2-8 in conference play.

The Lightning will host Viroqua on Jan. 14 at Poppy Waterman Ice Arena. Viroqua notched a 6-3 win over the Lightning in the season opener on Nov. 22.

Boys hockey

The Baraboo/Portage boys hockey team postponed Thursday night’s home game against Beaver Dam until Jan. 28 due to sickness hitting the Baraboo/Portage team.

The Jan. 28 Badger North Conference game will serve as senior night for Baraboo/Portage, which will recognize Josh Beale, George Fitzwilliams, Will Gunnell, Dane Hinz, Justin Kufner and Cameron Logan.

The Thunderbirds are scheduled to return to action with Saturday’s home non-conference game against Black River Falls.

Follow Brock Fritz on Twitter @BrockFritz.

