PREP GIRLS HOCKEY: Baraboo co-op rolls to Badger Conference win over Beaver Dam

The Badger Lightning left no doubt Thursday night.

The Baraboo-based girls hockey co-op rolled to a 5-1 Badger Conference win at Beaver Dam.

The teams felt each other out early on, with Beaver Dam’s Dayna Jones and Reedsburg’s Kaylee Engal each scoring first-period goals to send the teams into intermission tied at 1.

The Golden Beavers (0-8, 0-4 Badger North) were shut out the rest of the the way, while Baraboo senior Ellie Goethel gave the Lightning (2-8, 1-5 Badger Conference) control with two second-period goals. Engal and Bailey Babcock added third-period goals to cap off the win.

The Lightning gave up a season-low one goal, as goaltender Katlyin Elder made six saves.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Baraboo co-op ended a six-game losing streak dating back to a 7-5 home win over Medford on Nov. 30. The Lightning won their first Badger Conference game since 2016-17, when they went 4-18, including 2-8 in conference play.

The Lightning will host Viroqua on Jan. 14 at Poppy Waterman Ice Arena. Viroqua notched a 6-3 win over the Lightning in the season opener on Nov. 22.

Boys hockey