PREP GIRLS HOCKEY: Baraboo co-op's meeting with Middleton Metro Lynx postponed
0 comments
PREP GIRLS HOCKEY

PREP GIRLS HOCKEY: Baraboo co-op's meeting with Middleton Metro Lynx postponed

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Kaylee Engel

The Badger Lightning's Kaylee Engel looks for space during Tuesday's home game against the Viroqua co-op.

The Baraboo co-op prep girls hockey team had Friday's game against the Middleton Metro Lynx postponed due to weather.

It was scheduled to be the second game of the season between the two Badger Conference teams. The Lightning (2-9, 1-6 Badger Conference) suffered a 10-0 road loss to the Metro Lynx (12-2, 4-1) on Dec. 3.

The Baraboo co-op will visit the Rock County Fury on Tuesday at the Janesville Ice Skating Center. The Lightning suffered an 8-0 home loss to the Fury on Dec. 12.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News