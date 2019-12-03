The Badger Lightning prep girls hockey team spent much of Tuesday night in its defensive zone.
The Baraboo-based co-op couldn't slow the unbeaten Middleton co-op, suffering a 10-0 loss in a Badger Conference game at Madison Ice Arena.
Middleton (3-0) couldn't have started faster, as Lauren Johnson ripped a shot into the top of the goal 1 minute, 6 seconds into the game. The Metro Lynx scored eight seconds later, when Hannah Kolpien and Mia Goetzke assisted Rachel Mirwald to make it 2-0.
The Lightning (1-4) settled in a bit defensively, with Reedsburg freshman Katlyin Elder making several saves before Grace Bonnell assisted Maddy Ahlborn at the 8:15 mark to give the Lynx a 3-0 advantage.
The Lightning's first shot on goal came when Allison Knull's attempt was saved with 4:43 remaining in the opening period. Kayla Capener added a shot over the goal, while Kaylee Engel and Daelynn Merrell nearly connected in front of the net. The Lynx turned all three chances away to take a 3-0 lead into intermission.
Middleton put the game away in the second period, despite 13 saves for Elder. Kolpien scored 1:15 into the period, while Kaya Pelton-Byce, Mirwald and Goetzke all added goals to give the Lynx a 7-0 lead entering the final period.
The Lynx kept the pressure on in the third. Goetzke scored two goals in the opening five minutes to cap off her hat trick, while Sam Olander assisted Alina Yazek for the final goal of the night.
The Lightning fell to 0-2 in Badger Conference games, having opened the season with a 6-3 loss at Viroqua.
The Lightning will have more than a week off before continuing conference play when they host Rock County on Dec. 12 at Poppy Waterman Ice Arena in Baraboo. Rock County eliminated the Lightning in the first round of the 2019 WIAA playoffs, notching a 6-0 win.
